It’s Alabama vs. Clemson, Round Three.

Alabama vs. Clemson: Live updates, scores from Sugar Bowl Game

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are set for their Monday matchup in the Sugar Bowl with a spot in the championship game on the line. It will be the third consecutive year the teams have played in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and Clemson met the last two years in the national title game, with the Crimson Tide topping the Tigers 45-40 in 2016 and Clemson returning the favor with a 35-31 win last year.

Alabama enters play Monday with an 11-1 record in 2017. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has tallied 23 total touchdowns this season, while running back Damien Harris has added 11 scores.

The Tigers carry a 12-1 record into their matchup with the Crimson Tide after a blowout win over Miami in the ACC Championship game. First-year starting quarterback Kelly Bryant has thrown for 13 touchdowns and rushed for 11 so far this season.

Sporting News will be providing live updates throughout the Sugar Bowl. Follow along below (all times Eastern).

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

9:12 p.m.: Bryant’s pass on third down is deflected at the line of scrimmage and the Tigers punt for the second straight possession. Neither team has picked up a first down so far.

9:06 p.m.: Damien Harris registers two short runs and Jalen Hurts throws an incomplete pass as Alabama’s first drive also ends in a punt.

9:03 p.m.: Kelly Bryant throws an incomplete pass on third down and Clemson punts. Alabama will start its first drive at its 46.

9:01 p.m.: We’re underway at the Sugar Bowl. Alabama wins the toss and defers. Clemson will start the game’s opening drive at its 17. Travis Etienne took a huge hit on the kick return

7:45 p.m.: Alabama-Clemson Round Three will kickoff in about an hour at the Superdome.