Lingard on Man Utd scoring run to rival record-breaking Kane

Jesse Lingard’s scoring run at Manchester United currently places him in a bracket alongside Tottenham’s record-breaking Harry Kane.

The England international has often been a man for the big occasion – with his Wembley record making for impressive reading – but he has rarely been prolific.

Prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign, Lingard had just five Premier League goals to his name.

That tally remained the same until November 28, when he broke his duck for the campaign in a 4-2 victory at Watford, but since then the 25-year-old has been in inspired form – with the target found again in a 2-0 victory over Everton on New Year’s Day.



6 - Since the start of December, only Harry Kane (8) has scored more Premier League goals than Jesse Lingard (6). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/vpyOF56ke8

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2018



After getting the ball rolling at Vicarage Road, Lingard opened December by bagging a crucial brace as Jose Mourinho’s side battled their way to a 3-1 victory away at Arsenal.

What proved to be the winner was then recorded in a 2-1 success at West Brom, before stepping off the bench to grab a match-saving double in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on Boxing Day.

His fine form on the road was then maintained at Goodison Park, with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box wrapping up three points.

United will be hoping to see Lingard remain in his current rich vein of form, although expecting him to keep pace with Spurs star Kane – who ended 2017 with 56 goals for club and country across the calendar year – may be asking a bit too much.