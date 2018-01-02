Conor McGregor has told Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC to get on their knees and beg if they want the Irishman to return to the octagon.

Get on your knees and beg - McGregor not interested in Nurmagomedov fight

Nurmagomedov was critical of McGregor after his victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday, suggesting he could beat the lightweight champion at 155 pounds.

"He's a good fighter, but he is not champion. He is a good fighter but I think a lot of people can beat him at 155 pounds. This is my opinion," said the Russian.

READ MORE: Marsh opts for Surrey over IPL to boost Test chances

READ MORE: Jockey stood down after failing New Year’s Day breath test

READ MORE: Kallis buoyed by De Villiers return

McGregor has not fought in UFC since September 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap, instead turning his attention to a multi-million dollar boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr – a fight he lost in August.

A return to UFC has been mooted, with interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson expected to be his next opponent, and McGregor appears to have no interest in changing that plan to fight Nurmagomedov – unless the money is right.

In a Twitter tirade, McGregor posted: "That Dagestani [Nurmagomedov] was dog s*** the other night you's are all nuts. Game full of sloppy bums asking to be slept. Pay me my worth and Kings back.

"Truly truly truly get on your f*****g knees and beg me. Otherwise I don't give a b****x. My whiskey is out this year and that's Diddy bread.

"And that's Diddy bread on top of already Diddy bread. Now get your Diddy's out and beg."