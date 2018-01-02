Giorgio Chiellini is ready to snub reports of interest from Chelsea and enter into contract extension talks with Juventus.

Chelsea face Chiellini frustration as defender plans contract talks with Juventus 'family'

The 33-year-old has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge for some time, with Antonio Conte eager to work with the experienced centre-half once again.

The Blues boss has previously spent time in charge of Juve and the Italian national side.

Chiellini is yet to bring an end to the rumours as he runs down his current contract towards free agency, but he is open to agreeing fresh terms and expects discussions to begin imminently.

He told Sky Italia when quizzed on his future: “Extend my contract with Juventus? I'll meet the club after the holidays to discuss the contract extension and I think that there won't be any surprise.

“Juventus feels like family to me and I couldn't be better.”

For now, Chiellini’s focus is locked on helping Juve to chase down more major silverware.

During his 12 years with the club, he has already claimed six Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia crowns.

Chiellini intends to get his hands on those trophies again in 2018, while going one better than 12 months ago by completing a treble with Champions League glory.

He added: “We aim to win Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

“We have the potential to go all the way in every competition.”

MORE:

Juventus accused of blocking approaches for Liverpool target Pjaca

| Dybala damaged by comparisons to 'sacred monsters' Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri

| Marotta: Pjaca could be loaned to Schalke

| Buffon hails Kane as one of Europe's top strikers but doesn't mention Messi in list of great finishers



Juve are currently sat second in the Serie A standings, one point behind leaders Napoli.

They have a derby date with Torino to come on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia, and a last-16 encounter with Tottenham to prepare for in the Champions League.