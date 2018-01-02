NFL: Broncos coach Vance Joseph to return in 2018

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has confirmed Vance Joseph will get another year at Sport Authority Field.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph to return in 2018

The Broncos finished the season 5-11 after Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Joseph will get another chance to prove himself.

Elway met with the coach on Monday and informed him he would be retained for the 2018 season - his second season in charge.

READ MORE: NFL: Detroit Lions dismiss Jim Caldwell as head coach

READ MORE: NFL: Raiders fire Del Rio amid Gruden links

READ MORE: NFL: Colts fire Chuck Pagano after six seasons

Joseph signed a four-year deal with the Broncos in January 2016 after replacing Gary Kubiak, the latter retiring due to health concerns.

Prior to his move to Denver, Joseph had been the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator and was the Cincinnati Bengals' secondary coach for the two preceding seasons.

Denver offered Joseph his first opportunity to be a head coach, but the Broncos were never settled at quarterback and dealt with a litany of injuries.

While rumours circulated that Joseph would be fired after one season, Broncos players voiced their support of Joseph following Sunday's game - with Elway clearly taking their views on board.

A tweet from Elway read: "Vance I had a great talk this morning about our plan to attack this offseason and get better as a team. We believe in Vance as our head coach. Together, we'll put in the work to improve in all areas and win in 2018."

READ MORE: NFL: Chicago Bears fire John Fox after third straight losing season

READ MORE: NFL: Bills send Bengals a special gift for helping them make the playoffs

READ MORE: NFL: Seahawks coach Carroll denies retirement rumours