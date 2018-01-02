News

Liverpool record best run under Klopp as Klavan snatches dramatic win at Burnley

Liverpool’s dramatic victory at Burnley has seen them post the best unbeaten run of Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club.

The Reds left it late to collect three points at Turf Moor, with Ragnar Klavan helping to lift the New Year’s Day mood with an historic stoppage-time header.

Even without that intervention, Klopp was on course to hit a new high with the Reds.

Avoiding defeat at the Premier League’s surprise package means that Liverpool have now gone 16 games in all competitions without coming unstuck.



Liverpool’s last defeat came way back on October 22.

A 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham saw uncomfortable questions asked of Klopp and his side, and the perfect response has been offered.


Their 16-game unbeaten run has included 11 wins and five draws.

On the back of those efforts, the Reds have cemented a standing inside the Premier League’s top four while also booking a date with Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League.

