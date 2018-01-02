



Top 10 NFL Draft prospects in College Football Playoff The four best teams in college football are set to face off to crown a national champion. As we focus on the matchups, gambling predictions and storylines, NFL teams will be watching the immense talent split among the four teams. With potentially eight or more prospects from Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama earning first-round consideration, the two College Football Playoff games will be the focus of NFL front offices to start the new year. Here are the top ten prospects rated highly by NFL teams.



1

Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, RBs, Georgia



The Georgia backfield duo has been both healthy and highly productive this season, things with which both Chubb and Michel have struggled over their college careers. Chubb offers great physicality, patience and power as an interior runner who works best after contact and finishes inside runs with slow-building speed. Michel, on the other hand, boasts lightening-fast acceleration and quickness, planting and exploding upfield to finish big plays with narrow running lanes. While smaller and more reliant on speed, Michel offers enough power and physicality to work as a more complete running back in the NFL level, more than he does now at Georgia.



2

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson



Wilkins entered the year as a preseason All-American and the perceived best NFL prospect on Clemson’s roster. But Wilkins has underwhelmed a bit this season, earning much of his production thanks to teammate pressures and group tackles. Still, Wilkins has shown his athletic flexibility, high-effort play and defensive line versatility. His activeness and disruption will be key against an Alabama rushing attack that relies on wearing down a defensive line and attacking with multiple runners. If Wilkins can clog up the interior and use his length and bend to hold down the inside rushing lanes, he’ll make a bigger difference in Clemson’s outcome than his stat-line will indicate.



3

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama



While his secondary teammate has generated (and deserved) more praise as a future NFL standout, Harrison has grown from a highly experienced special teams ace to a reliable and explosive run defender within the aggressive Alabama defense. Harrison attacks with great burst and lower-half control, breaking down as a tackler against quicker runners and receivers in the open field. He’ll be asked to do plenty of that against Clemson and whoever Alabama would play if it wins. And if he can make some plays in short-area, underneath coverage as a pass defender — an area where he’s good, not great — it may make the difference against the versatile Clemson passing attack.



4

Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama



Alabama is known for pumping out NFL defensive lineman in each draft class, and this season is no different. While Da’Shawn Hand may be more well known, as he was a higher-rated prospect than Myles Garrett was coming out of high school, it’s actually Payne who has the better opportunity to be a first-round draft pick. He has played in 42 consecutive games, working in multiple roles along the defensive line and consistently displaying activeness as a rusher. With the size and strength to be both a one-gap and two-gap defensive tackle, Payne is a still-developing pass rusher who’s only gotten better over his college career. Against an experienced Clemson offensive line, his versatility will be a necessity for Alabama to reach the championship game.



5

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson



Just by looking at him, one can tell Ferrell is going to be a highly coveted NFL prospect. With long arms and a cut NFL body, Ferrell has the body type, explosiveness and spatial control to fit multiple NFL defenses and get defensive coordinators excited about his potential. While his Clemson defensive line teammates Austin Bryant and Wilkins flash NFL upside, Ferrrell shows it consistently as a run defender and in generating disruption at the line of scrimmage. He’s a still-developing pass rusher whose best days are ahead of him, once NFL coaches can fine-tune his repertoire and maximize his athleticism. He’s been one of the country’s most feared defensive linemen all season, and if he can rise to the occasion against Alabama, he’ll only further cement his first-round grade.



6

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama



A former top-ranked high school receiver, Ridley has been an impact player for the Crimson Tide since his freshman season, collecting a school freshman record of 1,045 receiving yards. He has continued his feature receiver upside since, showcasing elite explosiveness as a downfield route runner and the balance and control away from his frame to finish vertically and on the perimeter. With both long speed and short-area quickness, Ridley offers a complete repertoire of athletic and technical development to fit multiple NFL schemes, and he has the body control to finish highlight-reel catches at the next level. His length and age (set to be a 24-year-old rookie) are the two attributes that might hold him back from being a top-10 draft pick.



7

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia



As fundamentally and football IQ-proficient of a linebacker as you’ll find at the college level, Smith is one of the most NFL-ready linebackers in recent draft history. His read and react skills off the snap, coupled with textbook lateral footwork and positioning, has allowed him to maximize his talent. A sound tackler in space and working with strength inside, Smith likely fits only as an inside linebacker at the NFL level, as his pass coverage range and overall length likely don’t make him a fit on the perimeter. But his ability to plug in as an interior, NFL-ready run stopper will be alluring to teams within the top 20 picks.



8

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama



Functioning similarly to Tyrann Mathieu at LSU a few seasons ago, Fitzpatrick has earned national praise and respect not only for being a defender who can fill both the cornerback and safety roles at a high level on one of the country’s best defenses, but because he’s able to make a profound impact as a tackler, third down defender and as an intercepting defender. He hasn’t mastered the technique and footwork of safety or cornerback yet, and he is still reliant on his elite vision, anticipation and athleticism to make his impact. It’s for that reason, despite not having a defined NFL position, Fitzpatrick will be drafted within the top 20 picks, potentially in the top 10 if he tests the part at the NFL Combine. Fitzpatrick against the Clemson offense will look to continue to perform as arguably college football’s best defender.



9

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma



For all of the attention the Oklahoma passing game has received (and deservedly so), the team’s left tackle, along with the rest of the offensive line, hasn’t received the same accolades. Brown has experience at both tackle spots and offers massive size (6-7, 340 pounds) for the NFL level. Best as a surprisingly balanced and powerful run blocker, Brown has paved the way for Oklahoma’s dynamic rushing attack. But it’s his play as a sound and reliable pass-blocker that has made him a top 2018 NFL Draft pick and a contender for a top-10 overall selection.