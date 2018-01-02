Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho sit out Liverpool’s New Year’s Day test against Burnley with Adam Lallana making his first start of the season.

Liverpool team news: No Salah or Coutinho as Lallana starts at Burnley

The Egyptian has a minor groin niggle having limped off in the 2-1 win over Leicester City, while the Brazilian playmaker nurses a sore thigh with the England international replacing him in the centre of the park.

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to the XI with Dominic Solanke leading the line and Roberto Firmino held in reserve. Simon Mignolet replaces Loris Karius in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ragnar Klavan added to the rearguard.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum were on the bench in Saturday's victory, but line up from the off at Turf Moor.

Ben Woodburn is named in a Premier League matchday squad for just the second time this season.

Burnley, meanwhile, welcome James Tarkowski back for the first time since before Christmas after the centre-back's three-match suspension.

He replaces Kevin Long in the back four as Sean Dyche's side look to continue their unlikely push for a place in the top six.

Burnley starting XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Arfield, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Gudmundsson, Barnes

Burnley subs: Lindegaard, Lowton, Long, Westwood, Walters, Vokes, Wells

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Gomez, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Solanke

Liverpool subs: Karius, Robertson, Matip, Milner, Firmino, Ings, Woodburn