Modric equals Suker with Croatian Footballer of the Year award

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has been named Croatian Footballer of the Year for a record-equalling sixth time, pulling level with the great Davor Suker.

Modric will lead his nation at this year's World Cup, having skippered their play-off victory over Greece and scored the opening goal in their 4-1 first-leg win.

The playmaker remains a mainstay of Real Madrid's team, helping them to a LaLiga and Champions League double in 2017.

Modric was also named Player of the Tournament as Zinedine Zidane's side won the Club World Cup in December.