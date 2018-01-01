The Lions are moving on from Jim Caldwell.

Lions dismiss Jim Caldwell as head coach

Detroit announced early Monday Caldwell is out as the team's head coach after four seasons.



Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach.

Caldwell, 62, had just one losing season in four years, but lost his only two playoff games. Detroit went 9-7 this season, finishing with a 35-11 win over the Packers on Sunday, but missed the playoffs. The Lions were eliminated in Week 16 with a surprising 26-17 loss to the Bengals. Caldwell was defiant following Sunday's win over the Packers when asked about his future.

"I'm still working," Caldwell told reporters. "If there was something changed, I wouldn't be standing here. Right? Still working.

"I don't make any excuses," he added. "It's just not the way I live my life. So we go out, we do what we do and we'll make an assessment from there. The real assessment is wins and losses. That's the key.

"I think there are things that I've done, but I'm not done yet. So you know, we'll see."

The Lions had three wins in four seasons for the first time in 20 years, but they have not made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since three straight appearances from 1993-95.

Caldwell went 36-28 as the Lions coach and, prior to taking over the Lions in 2014, was 26-22 in three seasons with the Colts. He helped lead the Colts to the Super Bowl in 2009, his first year, but Peyton Manning's neck injury that cost him the 2011 season resulted in a 2-14 campaign and Caldwell's firing.

Because of Quinn's ties to the Patriots, with whom he spent 16 seasons, the Lions are expected to pursue Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to replace Caldwell.