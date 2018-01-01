Marquise Goodwin said he was OK, only a few hours after being carted off the field just before half-time of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Goodwin says he's OK after scary hit by Countess

The San Francisco 49ers receiver took a vicious hit from Rams safety Blake Countess.

Goodwin was attempting to catch a pass over the middle inside the Rams' 10-yard line when he was blasted by Countess.

Goodwin sat up and gave a thumps up to fans as he was carted off.

A few hours later, Goodwin tweeted that he was OK, and he thanked God.

"The Lord protects his own," he wrote.

"I'm ok! No soreness, no headache, no memory loss, no anything. Thanks for the prayers & well wishes. #PrayerHealsAll #GodisGreat #GoNiners"

Countess was flagged for unnecessary roughness with a hit on a defenseless receiver.

After Goodwin was carted off, the 49ers scored on an eight-yard run by Carlos Hyde to give them a 20-3 lead. They went on to win 34-13.