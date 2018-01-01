Any breakdown of the Bills’ long-awaited return to the NFL playoffs has to include this: Their rookie head coach benched their starting quarterback in Week 11, saw the move blow up in his face, then saw his team go 4-2 the rest of the way to slip in.

From tanking to trading to benching, Bills survive themselves, reach playoffs

Nobody ever said breaking a 17-year postseason drought would be easy. If it were easy, it wouldn't have lasted 17 years, 10 coaches, seven general managers, two owners and the half-hour or so between the end of their win in Miami on Sunday and the Ravens’ last-minute loss in Baltimore to the Bengals.

The Bills did need help to get in on the last day of the season, and for once, they got it. Their 9-7 finish is only their third winning record, and their sixth non-losing record, since that fateful 1999 season, the year of their wild-card loss to the Titans in the Music City Miracle. They hadn't even been in position to need help on the last day that often, if ever.

They had barely earned that chance to hope for help.

Sean McDermott’s decision to yank Tyrod Taylor after lackluster offensive showings in consecutive losses was hanging over their heads every game down the stretch. Had the Bills been eliminated, McDermott would have had to hear about rookie Nathan Peterman and the five first-half interceptions in the 54-24 loss to the Chargers forever.

In his defense, though, the fact the Bills were panicking at 5-4 was a jarring reminder of how far the franchise had come since the offseason, when McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and owners Terry and Kim Pegula did one of the best tanking impressions the league had seen in a while.

Lost in one way or another since last season were, among others, Marcell Dareus, Sammy Watkins, Ronald Darby, Stephon Gilmore and Mike Gillislee. Plus, they spent the whole year sending Taylor the message that they weren't really that committed to him.

Also worth mentioning: The job Beane holds opened up the day after the draft ended in May … when the Bills fired his predecessor, Doug Whaley. This is how you run a contender?

After the Bills’ win (and the Ravens’ loss) Sunday, McDermott said, "No one gave this team a chance all year long," and for once, that no-respect ploy was genuine. Being judged in November on whether he was throwing away a playoff berth was not what anyone expected to be a topic around the Bills this year.

But they wrung everything out of LeSean McCoy, overcame the baffling, counterproductive use of Taylor’s strengths, survived without a healthy, reliable set of receivers and patched together enough of a defense to get by most weeks.

Now the Bills can think about traveling to Jacksonville … and of how they kept manufacturing wins the last six weeks when they weren't assured in any way.

They went to Kansas City with a newly reinstated Taylor a week after the Chargers debacle, shut down Alex Smith and their explosive offense and won 16-10. They squeezed out the overtime win over the Colts in the blizzard two weeks after that, when Joe Webb had to finish the game at quarterback. They beat the Dolphins twice in the last three weeks.

Their only losses post-Peterman decision were to the Patriots. They trailed just 6-3 late in the first half of the game in Buffalo, and Taylor hurt his knee and was out for the fourth quarter. In Foxborough, the game got out of hand after an atrocious overturn of a Kelvin Benjamin touchdown catch.

Big picture, of course, the Bills really couldn't compete well with the Patriots. They didn't have to, though; they just had to handle their business against everybody else. And, in the end, put their faith in Marvin Lewis and Cincinnati.

The Bills are in the playoffs now, despite everything, practically in spite of themselves. Despite Peterman for a barely plausible reason.

After 17 years, they’re not throwing it back.