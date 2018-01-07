NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV information for 2018 postseason games

The NFL announced the dates and times for the wild-card round of playoff games on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7.

NFL playoff schedule: Wild-card weekend set

Sunday's early game will pit two teams that haven't been to the postseason in years. The Bills are making their first postseason appearance since 1999, while the Jaguars haven't been to the playoffs since 2007. Meanwhile, the final game of the weekend will feature bitter divisional rivals, the Panthers and Saints, that have had plenty of postseason experience in recent seasons.

The wild-card round begins Saturday as the Rams, who haven't seen postseason action since 2004, will host the Falcons in the late game (8:15 p.m. ET). The Chiefs host the Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET in Saturday's first game.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 6

Titans at Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Falcons at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 7

Bills at Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Panthers at Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 13

4:35 p.m. ET: at Eagles (NBC)

8:15 p.m. ET: at Patriots (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 14

1:05 p.m. ET: at Steelers (CBS)

4:40 p.m. ET: at Vikings (FOX)

Conference championship games

Sunday, Jan 21

3:05 p.m. ET: AFC (CBS)

6:40 p.m. ET: NFC (FOX)