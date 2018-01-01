The Bills started to celebrate a touchdown celebration just a little bit too early.

Bills celebrate a touchdown prematurely while official overturns the call

In the fourth quarter of the Bills-Dolphins matchup, Bills linebacker Preston Brown thought he scored a touchdown after scooping up the ball and running 98 yards for what initially appeared to be a touchdown off a fumble recovery. He and his teammates were so excited that they started celebrating before they got the bad news.



The Bills just celebrated a call NOT going their way. pic.twitter.com/mP81EknXIf

— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 1, 2018



Brown had his back turned to the referee, who delivered the news that his touchdown was overturned.



Amazing. While Ref is explaining that Bills’ Preston Brown’s 98 yard scoop and score TD against Dolphins is being overturned, Brown thinks it’s being upheld, & is dancing during the whole announcement.



He then finds out it is not a TD. He is very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/BPgTccFKFt

— Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) January 1, 2018



The official said that Brown was out of bounds while touching the ball when it was first jarred loose and ruled it down at the half-yard line with Miami retaining possession.

To make matters even worse, the Dolphins scored on the next drive closing the Bills' lead to 22-9. The Bills eventually held on for a 22-16 win and got into the playoffs after the Bengals upset the Ravens.

Needless to say, the internet had some things to say about Brown's series of events.



Preston Brown just danced for 5 mins while the ref explained it's Miami's ball... Instant #NotTop10 nominee. #Bills

— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 1, 2018





Preston Brown TD? NOPE ANOTHER BAD CALL BY THE OFFICIALS

— OneBuffaloBills (@OneBuffaloBills) January 1, 2018





#Bills LB Preston Brown thought his fumble return TD was confirmed after review until a teammate told him it was overturned pic.twitter.com/H5eRkvVPKa

— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2018





#Bills - #Dolphins Recap:



-Jack Nicklaus' grandson scores TD for #GoBills

-McCoy carted off w/ ankle injury

-Kyle Williams 1-yard TD run

-Preston Brown premature celebration dance

-Fight!

— Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 1, 2018





I hope that Preston Brown celebration and then reality reaction won’t also be used to describe how this day goes for the Bills.

— Paul Peck (@PeckOnSports) January 1, 2018





This guy Preston Brown just doesn't quite get it. #Bills

— Tim Pastrick (@cityzip) January 1, 2018





The internet is going to destroy Preston Brown if the Bills don’t make the playoffs

— White Chocolate (@MattyB_923) January 1, 2018





Tell me this man Preston Brown wasn't dancing as they announced his recovery TD being called back ...That's so #Bills #BUFvsMIA #NFLSunday

— Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) January 1, 2018





Preston Brown doing a victory dance only to find out the Bills didn’t actually score a touchdown sums up all of 2017.

— WHITNEY YOUNG (@whitneyyoung) January 1, 2018





Idk what was worse: another bad overturned call against the Bills, or Preston Brown dancing like a moron while they announced that his touchdown didn't count

— Jonathan Borek (@JonBorek) January 1, 2018



