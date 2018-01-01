Bills celebrate a touchdown prematurely while official overturns the call

News

The Bills started to celebrate a touchdown celebration just a little bit too early.

In the fourth quarter of the Bills-Dolphins matchup, Bills linebacker Preston Brown thought he scored a touchdown after scooping up the ball and running 98 yards for what initially appeared to be a touchdown off a fumble recovery. He and his teammates were so excited that they started celebrating before they got the bad news.



Brown had his back turned to the referee, who delivered the news that his touchdown was overturned.



The official said that Brown was out of bounds while touching the ball when it was first jarred loose and ruled it down at the half-yard line with Miami retaining possession.

To make matters even worse, the Dolphins scored on the next drive closing the Bills' lead to 22-9. The Bills eventually held on for a 22-16 win and got into the playoffs after the Bengals upset the Ravens.

Needless to say, the internet had some things to say about Brown's series of events.












