The last week of the 2017 NFL regular season has been a cold one.

Turn water to ice? ESPN and Fox Sports reporters fail in attempt

To show how cold, sideline reporters are attempting to turn water to ice.

They had a little trouble.

ESPN reporter Diana Russini in Foxborough, Mass.:



ESPN’s fallen so far that they can’t even make ice out of water #NYJvsNE pic.twitter.com/mZ47mpIHvL

— Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) December 31, 2017



MORE: Sixteen fixes for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns

Fox Sports reporter Jen Hale in East Rutherford, N.J.:



FOX sees ESPN's stupidity and refuses to be outdone pic.twitter.com/ML2jsvpEEe

— Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) December 31, 2017



In each case, the water needed to sit out a little while longer — but live TV won't wait.