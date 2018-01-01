This is it. With six teams battling for the final three playoff spots in Week 17, many around the league will be watching scoreboards. The NFL stuffed the late afternoon portion of the Week 17 schedule with all the games that feature playoff implications.

NFL scores: Week 17 updates, results, highlights

Of the nine games scheduled in that late slot Sunday, only one, Chiefs vs. Broncos, will not impact the playoff picture, as Kansas City is locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Elsewhere, the Titans, Bills, Ravens and Chargers results will determine the AFC's two wild-card spots.

MORE: Watch NFL in U.S. live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day trial)

In the NFC, it's all about the Seahawks and Falcons, whose results will determine the NFC's final wild-card spot. Atlanta simply needs to beat Carolina, while Seattle needs to beat Arizona and hope the Falcons fall to the Panthers. There is also plenty of seeding to be decided for the NFC playoffs.

For NFL scores, updates, results and highlights from Week 17's Sunday games, follow along here.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Best, worst possible matchups for each team

NFL scores: Week 17 updates, results, highlights

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

LIVE: Game Center



Onside kick to start the game?

And a RECOVERY?



YEP. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/yqaO8tNSYk

— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2017



Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

LIVE: Game Center

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

LIVE: Game Center

Dallas Cowboys 6, Philadelphia Eagles 0

FINAL: Box score, stats

New York Giants 18, Washington Redskins 10

FINAL: Box score, stats

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

LIVE: Game Center

Indianapolis Colts 22, Houston Texans 13

FINAL: Box score, stats

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Prediction | Game Center

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Prediction | Game Center

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Prediction | Game Center

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Prediction | Game Center

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prediction | Game Center

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Prediction | Game Center

Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction | Game Center

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Prediction | Game Center

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Prediction | Game Center