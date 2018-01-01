Enzo Zidane has signed a three-year deal with Lausanne after his terminating his contract with Deportivo Alaves.

Enzo Zidane leaves Alaves for Lausanne revolution

The 22-year-old managed only two LaLiga appearances this season after leaving Real Madrid and reached a mutual agreement with Alaves to rescind his deal.

Lausanne confirmed on Sunday that the midfielder, son of Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, has agreed a deal until June 2020 with the Swiss Super League side.

Zidane is the first signing made by Lausanne since they were bought by petrochemical giants Ineos in November.

"Enzo is a great signing for Lausanne and this transfer is part of our aim to strengthen the spine of the team, a spine around which the team must continue to grow and grow," said club president David Thompson.

"Enzo is a talented player who has similar characteristics to his father. He was receptive straight away to the club's plans to get into Europe soon.

"I have no doubt Enzo will be an important player."

Lausanne sit fifth in the Super League table, two points adrift of the European places and 15 behind leaders Young Boys.

He could make his debut when they resume domestic duties against Luzern on February 3.