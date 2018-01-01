Manchester City will have Luka Milivojevic to thank for his penalty miss as they played a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s English Premier League game.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City: How Yaya Toure and Wilfried Zaha fared

Aside from the fact that the encounter at Selhurst Park was a fixture of two teams with contrasting ambitions, it was a game that saw Cote d’Ivoire internationals Yaya Toure and Wilfried Zaha come against one another.

Sunday’s game was Zaha’s 15th game of the season and he played for the entire duration of the game but was unable add to his four-goal tally of the season or halt the Citizens juggernaut.

Although he recorded no shot on target, the 25-year-old contributed 16 total passes at 69% accuracy plus two shot assists.

In the area of discipline, he won five fouls, conceded three and got 41 touches on the ball with 66.7 % duels won.

For Toure, the game against the Eagles was his third for Pep Guardiola’s men this season and he lasted for nine minutes – replacing Bernardo Silva in the 81st minute.

The veteran had nine total passes (89% accuracy), one total shot, 12 touches and was cautioned by referee Jon Moss.

Despite the draw, his side leads the English topflight log with 59 points from 21 matches. The former African Player of the Year would be hoping for a chance when the Citizens host Watford on January 2.

Having moved out of the relegation waters a bit, Crystal Palace face Southampton in their next fixture at Saint Mary’s Stadium and Zaha will be hoping to wreak havoc against the Saints.