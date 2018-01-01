News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Campbell sisters smash nasty claims of animosity
Campbell sisters smash nasty 'rift' rumours

Chris Paul buys massive Texas mansion with 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Sporting News
Sporting News /

For Chris Paul, everything is bigger in Texas.

Chris Paul buys massive Texas mansion with 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Chris Paul buys massive Texas mansion with 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

The former Clippers star, who is now with the Rockets, has purchased a brand new 18,717 square foot mansion in Spring, Texas.



MORE: LeBron James calls recent road trip 'trash'

From TMZ Sports:



"Paul had been eyeing the mega-mansion for a while but finally closed on the place in October. It was originally listed for $8 MILLION ... but we're told CP3 got a good deal on it.

Besides the 14 toilets ... the home has 9 bedrooms, a 6-car garage and is on an exclusive Jack Nicklaus designed golf course."



The All-Star point guard recently sold his nearly 12,200 square foot home in Bel-Air for $8.7 million.

Back To Top