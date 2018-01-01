For Chris Paul, everything is bigger in Texas.

Chris Paul buys massive Texas mansion with 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

The former Clippers star, who is now with the Rockets, has purchased a brand new 18,717 square foot mansion in Spring, Texas.



"Paul had been eyeing the mega-mansion for a while but finally closed on the place in October. It was originally listed for $8 MILLION ... but we're told CP3 got a good deal on it. Besides the 14 toilets ... the home has 9 bedrooms, a 6-car garage and is on an exclusive Jack Nicklaus designed golf course."



The All-Star point guard recently sold his nearly 12,200 square foot home in Bel-Air for $8.7 million.