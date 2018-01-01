Bears likely ousting John Fox at end of season, report says

News

Storm win as Broncos suffer McCullough blow

John Fox will likely be coaching his last game as the Bears head coach Sunday.

According to ESPN.com , Fox won't be returning to Chicago next season.

The Bears are 5-10 entering Sunday's contest against the Vikings and are last in the NFC North. This will mark the third season in a row under Fox that the Bears finished last in their division.


Fox was hired by Chicago in January 2015 after spending four years as the Broncos' head coach. He is currently 14-33 with Chicago, which is a far cry from his 46-18 record in Denver.

While with the Broncos, Fox led the team to four division titles in a row and one AFC title. He was unable to replicate that success for the Bears, who haven't had a winning season since 2012.

