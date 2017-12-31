Gabriel Jesus limped off the pitch in tears after picking up an injury in Manchester CIty's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Tearful Gabriel Jesus forced off for City

The Brazilian, who is expecting to play at next year's World Cup, appeared to overstretch early on at Selhurst Park, requiring medical attention.

He attempted to play on but went down again in the 23rd minute, this time clearly distraught as tears streamed down his face.

Sergio Aguero took the forward's place in the City side, with Pep Guardiola now down to just the one striker in the absence of Jesus.

