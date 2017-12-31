Guardiola open to helping England

Pep Guardiola is open to the idea of helping England's national team by offering advice to the Football Association (FA).

The Catalan is arguably the most revered coach in world football, with his table-topping Manchester City side currently on a run of 18 successive Premier League victories ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace.

His success in England was preceded by trophy-laden spells in LaLiga and the Bundesliga with Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.

And Guardiola is now willing to share his ideas with the FA.

"Of course, I would be willing to help the FA," Guardiola told reporters.

"When I was a young manager, I travelled around the world to be with other managers so they could explain to me their secrets and what they think and believe.

"So of course I will help – but at the end, every coach has to do what they believe. But don't follow me because I have success now – that is a big mistake.

"When I was a young manager, it was a gift to speak with managers who opened the doors to explain to me what they believed about the profession, about the locker rooms, about the tactics."