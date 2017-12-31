JDT to face Mitra Kukar prior to pre-season in Thailand

The Indonesian side revealed through their Instagram that they will be undergoing their pre-season training in Malaysia which will includes friendly matches against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDTII) next month.

The club will be spending close to a week in Malaysia with the first friendly against JDT planned for January 7 while the second match against JDTII is scheduled to be held on January 10.

Hailing from Kalimantan, Mitra Kukar finished 10th from 18 teams in the Indonesia Liga 1 last season and is coached by former Spain Under-21 Rafael Berges.

Midfielder Bayu Pradana and forward Septian David Maulana are some of the notable names in the Mitra Kukar squad.

As for JDT, this friendly will be their final home match before flying off to Thailand for three more friendly matches against Army United, Chonburi FC and Port FC starting from January 10.

The Southern Tigers will be the first Malaysian team playing in a competitive match for the 2018 season when they take on Muang Thong United in the AFC Champions League preliminary playoff that will be played on January 23.

Four-times consecutive Super League champions have thus far added the likes of Luciano Figueroa, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Hariss Harun and La'Vere Corbin-Ong to their squad having dispense off Gabriel Guerra and Gonzalo Cabrera.