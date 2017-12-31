Haitian international signs for Terengganu FC II

The 27-year-old signed on the dotted line to confirm his move from Bangladesh club Sheikh Russel KC to the second tier of Malaysian football.

The announcement made on Terengganu FC Facebook page, and it adds to the two previous imports that TFC II have signed in addition to Bruno Suzuki and Akanni-Sunday Wasiu.

Formerly known as T-Team FC and rebranded for the new season as a development team for Terengganu FC, after successfully negotiating their way out of relegation in the recent 2017 season.

Being a development side, the team cannot be promoted to the Super League even if they finished in the top two position in the division.

Thuriere is an attacking midfielder who was born in the United States but has since pledged and made appearances for the Haiti national football team after debuting for them in 2014.

TFC II are still yet to announce their head coach for the new season after Rahmad Darmawan decided to resign following the decision to change the structure of the football club.

