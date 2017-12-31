Rajagobal needs more time to assess Singapore international Faris Ramli

PKNS FC head coach Datuk Rajagobal Krishnasamy told the press he needs more time to assess Singapore international Faris Ramli, and the other foreign players who have been attending trial at the club.

The Home United winger has been in Malaysia over the past few weeks in search of a new team, with his previous trial at Melaka United not ending in a contract offer.

He was fielded by Rajagobal in their pre-season friendly against newly-promoted Super League side Kuala Lumpur (KL) on Saturday, with the match ending in a 1-0 defeat to PKNS.

"I have to observe the trialists (thoroughly), as we need to give them time. I need to see whether he (Faris) can gel with the rest of the team, although we know he's a national team player and is experienced.

"He needs one or two more matches before he can be assessed fully," said the former Malaysia head coach after the match.

Speaking on the friendly match itself, Rajagobal said that he is only looking at the improvements made by his team in the pre-season, and not the results.

"There were both negatives and positives in our performance just now. But I am more interested in the improvement that my men show in each friendly match.

"I want to see whether they get our style of play. They need to show whether they can play in the team," remarked the AFF Championship-winning coach.