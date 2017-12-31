Watch: Nick Saban dances with LSU superfan Jarrius Robertson

Alabama coach Nick Saban will tell you he's in New Orleans on a business trip as he attempts to coach the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff victory over Clemson.

But that doesn't mean the notoriously stern coach can't crack a few smiles — and dance moves — before the game.

Saban was seen on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome dancing with LSU superfan Jarrius Robertson. The two can be seen showing off their respective moves before high-fiving and separating.



It's always great to see Saban let some of his personality shine through in non-football situations, and it won't hurt him to relax just a little before Alabama's rubber match with Clemson.

But rest assured: All of that relaxation will be transformed to intensity when Monday night rolls around.