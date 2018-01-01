January transfer news & rumours: 'Secret agent' Pogba key to Man Utd's Dybala deal

POGBA KEY TO MAN UTD'S DYBALA MOVE

January transfer news & rumours: Man Utd hope for Ronaldo return after Madrid fall-out

Manchester United have lined up a move to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and are hoping "secret agent" Paul Pogba can play a part in the move, according to the Mirror.

Pogba, who joined the Old Trafford side from Juve for £89 million in the summer of 2016, played with Dybala in Turin and is said to be close friends with the 24-year-old.

Jose Mourinho has now placed Dybala at the top of his summer transfer shortlist and will call upon Pogba to convince Dybala on a move to Manchester.

BARCELONA PLOT CHRISTENSEN BID

Barcelona are considering a bid for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to the Daily Mirror.

The centre-back has usurped David Luiz as one of Antonio Conte's most trusted lieutenants, and Ernesto Valverde is in the market to sign a world-class central defender.

Barca have been monitoring Christensen since his ascent into the first team, and are keen to lure him away, with the Blues set to offer him a new deal to ward off any potential interest.

SOUTHAMPTON & EVERTON BATTLE FOR WALCOTT

Southampton and Everton are ready to go head-to-head for Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, according to the Daily Telegraph.

There is reportedly an acceptance at the club that Walcott's time is up, and both the Saints and the Toffees are now ready to exploit the situation.

The Saints, flush from their sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool for £75 million, believe they could reignite Walcott's faltering career, having given him his start in the 2005-06 season.

Everton, meanwhile, are in the market for a Premer League goalscorer as Sam Allardyce looks to refresh his squad.

BAYERN TO BEAT BARCA FOR GORETZKA

Barcelona are set to lose out to Bayern Munich in the chase for Schalke promise Leon Goretzka, according to Marca.

Along with fellow Schalke star Max Meyer, the midfielder had been linked with Camp Nou as part of a long-term renewal of the engine room.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in Goretzka, whose contract is up at the end of the current season.

The newspaper, however, assures that the youngster has already agreed to move across the Bundesliga to Allianz Arena, frustrating the Blaugrana's hopes.

RONALDO SET FOR MAN UTD RETURN

Manchester United are watching with keen interest reports of a clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and senior Real Madrid figures, claims the Mirror .

The newspaper states that the relationship between Ronaldo and Florentino Perez has broken down, leading to doubts over his future at the Bernabeu.

And United would be well-placed to bring back the man who came to prominence should he refuse to continue in Spain.

Ronaldo, it is claimed, has even made secret trips to England to review prospective private schools for his son in recent weeks.

BAYERN TO FAIL IN KLOPP BID

Bayern Munich believe their chances of landing Jurgen Klopp as their new manager in the summer are all but dead, according to the Daily Star.

The Bundesliga giants are in search for a permanent replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked earlier in the season, and were keen on appointing the current Liverpool manager.

The Anfield club's financial backing of Klopp, however, following the club's £75 million signing of Virgil van Dijk, is seen as a deciding factor in Bayern ending the chase.

CHELSEA TO RETURN FOR BARKLEY

Chelsea are ready to make another move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, report the Telegraph.

The Blues missed out on the England international on the final day of the summer transfer window and instead signed Leicester's Danny Drinkwater for £35 million.

Antonio Conte has not been put off, however, and the Chelsea board are set to sanction the move for Barkley once the winter window opens.

LIVERPOOL EYE LANZINI AS COUTINHO REPLACEMENT

Liverpool are ready to make a move for West Ham's Manuel Lanzini should Philippe Coutinho's complete his transfer to Barcelona, according to The Sun.

The Brazilian looks increasingly likely to swap Anfield for Camp Nou in the coming weeks, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp marking Lanzini as his replacement.

COUTINHO DEAL REVEALED BY... NIKE?

Barcelona are seemingly preparing for the arrival of Philippe Coutinho as Nike appeared to confirm the Liverpool star's signing on its website on Saturday night.

Liverpool fans were left sweating when the giant sportswear manufacturer and Barcelona apparel sponsor appeared to leak the blockbuster transfer via its online store.

Read the full story on Goal right here!

MADRID OFFER SPURS BALE FOR KANE SWAP

Real Madrid are ready to offer Tottenham cash plus former Spurs star Gareth Bale in order to complete the signing of Harry Kane, according to the Daily Star .

Kane has powered his way into Europe's elite with an outstanding 2017, outscoring both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the last 12 months.

And that form has put him firmly in the gaze of Madrid, who would be prepared to sacrifice the player they made the world's most expensive ever back in 2013 by sending him back to White Hart Lane.

BARCA & LIVERPOOL AGREE £125M COUTINHO FEE

Philippe Coutinho is set to become the Premier League's most expensive sale in history with a £125 million move to Barcelona, according to the Express .

The Brazilian has been a target at Camp Nou for months, but the Blaugrana failed to agree terms with Liverpool over the summer.

Negotiations have continued, however, and Coutinho could be lining up at Barca as early as next season if the bumper bid is accepted.

JOAO MARIO SLATED AS MKHITARYAN'S REPLACEMENT

Inter star Joao Mario has been earmarked by Manchester United as the ideal replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to the Sun .

United's Armenian playmaker is unsettled at Old Trafford, and has been linked with Inter among other clubs.

Should he move to Serie A, however, United will try and swoop for the Nerazzurri's Portugal international in a £40 million switch.

PALMEIRAS UP ASKING PRICE FOR BARCA TARGET MINA

Yerry Mina's long-awaited move from Palmeiras to Barcelona has been frustrated again after the Brazilians upped their asking price, claims Sport .

The Colombia defender is the subject of negotiations between the two clubs, and had been expected to move to Camp Nou for months.

Barca's offer of €2 million to bolster the initial €9m paid out as a first option last summer, however, has been flatly rejected by the Sao Paulo side.

WEST HAM TOLD HOW MUCH MAWSON WILL COST

West Ham will have to shell out £40 million if they wish to land Alfie Mawson from Swansea City in January, claims the Sun .

Mawson, 23, has been one of the few bright spots this season for Swansea as they battle relegation from the Premier League.

The defender, therefore, will not be allowed to leave for a knockdown price due to his importance to the Swans' basement fight.

LAFC OFFERS $8.4M FOR BENFICA'S HORTA

LAFC has made an $8.4 million bid for Benfica midfielder Andre Horta, according to A Bola .

The 21-year-old is on loan with Braga, but both he and Benfica are reportedly interested in reaching an agreement that would see him move to MLS for the 2018 season.

MONACO, FENERBAHCE INTERESTED IN LAWRENCE

Monaco, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor are interested in New York Red Bulls left back Kemar Lawrence, according to Turkish newspaper Gunebakis .

The 25-year-old, who reportedly could yield a $2 million transfer fee, made 27 MLS appearances for the Red Bulls last season and was a key part of Jamaica's run to the Gold Cup final.

MADRID PLOT SHOCK UMTITI APPROACH

Real Madrid are considering a shock approach to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, claims Diario Gol .

Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sign a new centre-back, but is wary of paying too much after seeing Liverpool spend £75 million on Virgil van Dijk.

However, the €60m release clause in Umtiti’s contract makes him an attractive proposition for Perez, and he could rival Manchester City and Manchester United for the France international.

CHELSEA WATCH PORTO LEFT-BACK

Chelsea are watching Porto left-back Alex Telles with a view to an approach in the January transfer window, reports A Bola .

Antonio Conte has been looking for extra options at left-back and has long been pursuing Juventus’ Brazil international Alex Sandro.

However, Conte has now dispatched his scouts to check on Alex Sandro’s compatriot Telles, who has been impressing for Porto.