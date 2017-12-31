Week 17 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Projected ownership percentages for NFL DFS contests

Week 17 DraftKings ownership should come out relatively flat compared to other weeks with the 16-game main slate far surpassing the number of teams typically available. Planned rest for Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and Kareem Hunt strikes out three pick who could otherwise find themselves above 20 percent owned in NFL DFS tournaments.

UFCollective has identified players on the slate who could fill the vacuum at their respective positions and go chalk. We'll reference their ownership projections while parsing trends heading into the regular season's final week.

For DraftKings' 16-game featured slate in NFL Week 17.

NFL Week 17 DFS Ownership: Quarterback

Tom Brady ($6,800) offers a reliable QB1 who still needs a win for playoff implications, with homefield advantage potentially on the line. Ben Roethlisberger is sitting and Russell Wilson's struggled, so that premium passer ownership could flow to Brady and land him squarely in chalk.

UFCollective projects Jacoby Brissett ($5,500) for relatively high ownership among those taking the frugal route at quarterback. ... Jay Cutler ($4,900) could near zero-percent owned despite getting basement price after topping 3X value in four of his past six contests.

NFL Week 17 DFS Ownership: Running Back

Derrick Henry ($5,500) has a shot at highest ownership across positions this week, with DeMarco Murray's fully torn MCL bringing all the speculation to Tennessee's younger back. ... Alvin Kamara ($7,900) and Mark Ingram ($7,500) will probably split the ticket, but there's a good chance this duo combines for more than 30 percent ownership with the banged-up Bucs front on tap and NO angling for the NFC South title.

Jamaal Williams ($5,200) is in line for a featured workload against a low-end Lions run defense. However, 90 percent of the DK crowd probably won't touch any Packer this week after Green Bay got blanked in primetime. ... UFCollective projects Kenyan Drake ($7,200) for mid-single digits, with his usage dropping in negative game script at Kansas City last Sunday. He faces Buffalo's 30th-ranked rush D.

NFL Week 17 DFS Ownership: Receiver

T.Y. Hilton ($5,900) came through on the Saturday slate against Baltimore and has averaged 145 receiving yards in his past two meetings with Houston. ... Josh Doctson ($4,400) carries a similar allure as a high-upside WR1 going at low cost in a great matchup. UFCollective sees them in the same ownership range as obvious chalkers Julio Jones ($8,200) and Keenan Allen ($7,800).

Jarvis Landry ($6,200) is getting faded much like Bills-Fins as a whole, and we want this staying under radar for our DraftKings GPP lineup. Landry's matchup in the slot looks far more favorable than his teammates outside against Tre'Davious White and EJ Gaines, though all Dolphins could go low-owned. ... Stefon Diggs ($6,000) more than doubled Adam Thielen's target total in the freezing cold on Saturday, yet the 60 receiving yards likely won't jump off the page and garner a ton of DK shares.

NFL Week 17 DFS Ownership: Tight End

Since Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz have playoff seeding locked up, the premium TE shares probably filter to Rob Gronkowski ($7,000). The Brady-Gronk stacks are flying off this week.

Lance Kendricks ($2,500) will join the group of backup tight ends that should get work — Richard Rodgers ruled out for Sunday — and at mint price. Therefore he's probably not nearing his usual zero-percent owned but UFCollective does project this Packer in the low single digits -- intriguing ownership and cost for a tight end who saw the third-most targets at his position last week.