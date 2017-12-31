Jordan Ayew was on target as Swansea City came from behind to defeat Watford 2-1 in Saturday’s English Premier League fixture.

Jordan Ayew inspires Swansea City to victory over Watford

The 26-year-old increased his tally to three goals in 21 league games as newly appointed Carlos Carvalhal registered his first win at the helm.

Andre Carrillo headed past Lukasz Fabianski to put the Hornets ahead in the 11th minute.

The goal stood as the only difference before the stunning turnaround in the closing stage of the game.

Ayew tapped in the leveller in the 86th minute before Luciano Narsingh secured maximum points for the Swans in a dramatic fashion on the stroke of full time.

The victory at Vicarage Road takes Carvalhal’s charges off the base of the log to 19th spot with 16 points 21 games.

They welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Liberty Stadium for the next league outing on January 2.