An evacuation of Scotstoun could not prevent Glasgow Warriors from gaining revenge over Edinburgh with a 17-0 victory and Benetton Rugby completed a Pro14 double over Zebre on Saturday.

Glasgow gain 1872 Cup revenge after Scotstoun evacuation

Edinburgh ended Glasgow's 100 per cent record by snatching a dramatic 18-17 victory at Murrayfield despite playing much of the match with 14 men following Simon Berghan's early red card.

Normal service was resumed a week later, though, as runaway Conference A leaders Glasgow made it 11 wins out of 12 to set up an 1872 Cup decider against their derby rivals and go 16 points clear of Munster.

READ MORE: Scotstoun evacuated after fire alarm sounds

READ MORE: Quins maul beleaguered Saints, Sarries up to second

READ MORE: Major sporting deaths of 2017

The Warriors' victory was not without drama, but on this occasion it came off the field when a fire alarm sounded two minutes before half-time and prompted the stadium to be emptied.

Glasgow led 3-0 at the time courtesy of a penalty from Finn Russell, who punished Edinburgh's indiscipline by adding another nine points from the tee after the green light was given for the second half to get under way at 16.30pm local time.

Lee Jones charged over to score the only try of the game for Dave Rennie's men right at the end, Russell failing to convert after ordered was restored following a melee.

Dean Budd's try 11 minutes from time gave Treviso, who are eight points behind fourth-placed Edinburgh in Conference B, a 20-16 win at Zebre.

Treviso beat their Italian rivals 27-14 last week and came out on top once again, Jayden Hayward scoring the opening try early in the second half and Budd settling it after Mattia Bellini crossed for a Zebre side languishing second-bottom of Conference A.