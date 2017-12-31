Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield finally broke his silence after missing media sessions and non-football activities for three days due to an illness.

CFP Semifinal: Sooners QB Baker Mayfield reveals details of illness

The Heisman Trophy winner told the media Saturday he has been battling "flu-like" symptoms, adding, "I'm not dying, but I'm not feeling 100 percent right now."

It wasn't until Mayfield realized that his teammates and coach Lincoln Riley were being pressed to speak on his behalf that he decided to make an unexpected, late appearance at the Rose Bowl media day.

"That's when I realized this isn't about me," Mayfield told reporters. "It's about Oklahoma. My teammates shouldn't have to answer questions on my behalf."

All of the questions surrounding Mayfield's status began after he missed a team trip Wednesday to Disneyland as well as several media sessions, but he has not missed a practice since arriving in California.

Mayfield said that practices were taking a "little bit" out of him, but that he skipped the non-football-related activities because he would rather be with his teammates working on the game plan. He also reassured the media that he will be there Monday when the Sooners face Georgia in the CFP semifinal.

"Obviously, I'd like to be out there with my team doing all the fun activities that the Rose Bowl puts on," Mayfield said. "But when it comes down to it, it's not going to hinder my play. I'll still be out there Monday for the most important thing."

Riley told the media Mayfield has been limited in practice, but also indicated the Sooners quarterback will be ready to play.

"Will he be at 100 percent physically? We'll see," Riley said. "He's not going to miss this one."