Liverpool fear losing goal hero Salah for Burnley trip

Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah will have a knock assessed after his match-winning heroics in the 2-1 victory over Leicester City came at a cost.

Salah led Liverpool's charge to get back into the game after Jamie Vardy's third-minute opener at Anfield – fruitlessly at first, before collecting Sadio Mane's clever backheel to equalise seven minutes into the second half.

The winner arrived 14 minutes from time, with James Milner providing the clever flick for Salah to shake off the attentions of Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire and fire home his 23rd goal of the season in all competitions.

Liverpool travel to Burnley on New Year's Day and manager Jurgen Klopp was not entirely optimistic over his prospects of featuring at Turf Moor.

"I don't know in this moment exactly [what it is], but he was limping. That's never a good sign, to be honest," Klopp told a post-match news conference.

"We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game."

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Milner conceded he was straining for superlatives to describe Salah's persistent brilliance.

"He keeps scoring and I'm running out of words to describe him," the former England midfielder said.

"It's important that we keep supporting him but don't put too much pressure on him."



Klopp described Liverpool's response to going behind as "the best I've ever seen in that situation" and Milner acknowledged Claude Puel's men made life difficult for the hosts.

"It's not easy for any team to come here but they defended well and put pressure on us with the early goal," he added.

"To open teams up you've got to keep going, build from the back and do the simple things right."