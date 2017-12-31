Scotstoun was briefly evacuated during the Pro14 derby clash between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh on Saturday after a fire alarm went off just before half-time.

Scotstoun evacuated after fire alarm sounds

The Warriors led the second leg of the 1872 Cup fixture when the match was suspended.

Both sets of players and coaches gathered in the middle of the pitch while spectators left the stadium.

Players and coaches were then asked to move from the playing surface to a car park, but the ground was reopened around 15 minutes after the game was halted.

It was then announced that the second half would get under way at 4.30pm local time.