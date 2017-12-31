'No place for you, Alexis!' - Arsenal's Elneny trolls wantaway Sanchez

Mohamed Elneny has trolled wantaway Arsenal team-mate Alexis Sanchez as he pushes for a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Goal revealed earlier on Saturday that the Chilean is desperate to secure a switch during the January transfer window, having missed out over the summer.

Since seeing the Gunners block a £60 million transfer, Sanchez has continued to run down his contract at Emirates Stadium while sparking endless rounds of rumours regarding possible moves and dressing room disharmony.

He has also missed out on a place at next summer’s World Cup finals after failing to inspire Chile to a spot at a 2018 showpiece in Russia.

Elneny has taken the opportunity to remind Sanchez of that fact, with the 29-year-old clearly being excluded from one particular group at Arsenal.

Sanchez has been accused of rowing with team-mates over recent weeks, with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry suggesting that he has caused a divide within Arsene Wenger’s squad.





Martin Keown, meanwhile, has claimed that the South American, along with fellow contract rebel Mesut Ozil, has been “overindulged” while refusing to commit fully to the cause in north London.

That may not be an issue for too much longer, with Sanchez looking to trade top-four hopefuls for runaway title challengers when the transfer window opens.

Whatever happens, though, there is seemingly no chance of him being an Arsenal player by the time Elneny and Co return from Russia with tales of their World Cup endeavours – with free agency set to be reached if no winter sale is sanctioned.