Baker Mayfield is expected to play Monday night when the Sooners face Georgia in the CFP Seminfinal, but his teammates are tight-lipped on the ailment that has caused the quarterback to remain out of the spotlight in recent days.

CFP semifinal: Baker Mayfield's status adds intrigue to Monday's game

The Heisman Trophy winner was too sick to participate in a media session Friday, the third straight day he has missed non-football activities. Wednesday, he missed a team trip to Disneyland. He has, however, participated in team practices all three days.

Mayfield's condition adds a degree of intrigue to the matchup between the Sooners and Bulldogs. Sooners left tackle Orlando Brown, who protects Mayfield's backside on the field, was in a protective mode once again Friday when asked about his QB's condition.

“He’s alive,” Brown said (via the Norman Transcript).

That update is more than most Sooners were willing to give, as coach Lincoln Riley has prohibited players and staff from commenting on Mayfield's condition.

“I’m really not able to speak about that topic right now,” Sooners fullback Dimitri Flowers said (via the New York Post). “You’re going to have to talk to coach Riley about that. I can’t crack.”

Riley is expected to discuss the topic with the media Saturday.

The Transcript noted that Mayfield's face appeared "somewhat pale" during Friday’s practice at StubHub Center, but he appeared to be a full participant in the session.

The bottom line: No one expects Mayfield to be at less than full strength Monday against the Bulldogs, with some on the Georgia side even suggesting the mystery about his status is only gamesmanship.

Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter expects Mayfield will be ready.

“I mean, he’s the Heisman winner. It’s the Rose Bowl. This is the playoffs,” Carter said, per the Post. “I mean, you can’t expect anything other than him going out there and playing at 110 percent. I mean, We don’t really worry about none of that stuff.”