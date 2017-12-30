Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil “have been overindulged” by Arsenal as their respective contracts run down, says Martin Keown.

'Sanchez & Ozil have been overindulged' - Arsenal's handling of contract rebels questioned by Keown

Both men are approaching the final six months of their current deals and there has been no indication that either will be penning fresh terms.

An inability to thrash out extensions has led Arsenal to operate under a cloud of uncertainty, while Alexis is understood to be pushing for a January move to Manchester City.

Keown admits that situation has been an unwelcome distraction for the Gunners, with Arsene Wenger forced to cater to the demands of players who are not fully committed to the cause.

The former Arsenal defender told the Daily Mail: “I am sure Arsene Wenger will look back on this period as one of the most difficult in his managerial career.

“He knows he needs Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil until the end of the season to get Arsenal back in the Champions League.

“There is little use selling them in January for a reduced fee only to strengthen a rival.

“But he has had to cajole performances from them while not upsetting the rest of the group.

“Arsenal are only a point off the top four but you wonder where they would be had these two been fully committed for the whole season.

MORE:

Alexis accused of dividing Arsenal as legend Henry calls for January sales

| Vieira tells Arsenal how to get their house in order - starting with Alexis and Ozil

| Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing Alexis in January

| Wenger remains coy on Ozil's future after Liverpool draw



“Wenger puts so much trust in his players but Sanchez and Ozil have been overindulged.

“Only once they leave can Arsenal draw a line under this issue.”