Corbin-Ong leaves no stone unturned to new life at JDT

Having done his first pre-season of 2017 with Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles back in July, Corbin-Ong is once again going through the same motions as he prepares for life at Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

The 26-year-old defender who has steadily climbed the divisions all across the world since making signing for Vancouver Whitecaps back in 2010, is already doing more than what other footballers do when entering a new adventure with a new club in a new country.

The German league had been another stop in Corbin-Ong's career and having switched countries a few times now, is well aware that it takes more than just work put in during training to succeed at a new club.

"I'm happy to train on such a quality pitch that makes ball movement easier during training. It is important for every player to train on a good pitch but the pitch condition was different when I was in Europe."



"I'm also getting myself familiar with the football culture here. At the moment I don't have any problem because the training done by Morais has been organised and professional. From what my own research, JDT have a strong desire. The football philosophy is clear here and it is important to get good results to take on the M-League challenges," he was quoted on Johor Southern Tigers' Facebook page.

The left back who surprisingly is placed above Fazly Mazlan when JDT revealed their squad make-up for the 2018 season, a move that seemingly dislodged the consistent Fazly from a starting role, the pressure is already pilling on his shoulders before the season even started.

Fans will get a first glance at Corbin-Ong when JDT travel out to Thailand for their pre-season with matches planned against Army United, Chonburi FC and Port FC before returning to the Thai capital in the final week of January for the all-important AFC Champions League preliminary playoff against Muang Thong United.