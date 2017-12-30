No. 5 Ohio State represented the Big Ten with a 24-7 win over No. 8 USC Friday at the Cotton Bowl.

Three takeaways from No. 5 Ohio State's win over No. 8 USC

The Buckeyes, playing without star cornerback Denzel Ward, who released a statement minutes before kickoff explaining his choice to skip this game, jumped on the Trojans early. Ohio State grabbed an early 24-0 lead, and never looked back.

Here are three takeaways from Ohio State's Cotton Bowl win:

1. Turnovers were the name of the game — Despite playing without Ward, the Buckeyes forced an early turnover leading to a touchdown. USC quarterback Sam Darnold then threw a pick-six and later fumbled. Ohio State almost let USC back into the game with a fumble on a punt return late in the first half, but survived during the second half.

Darnold has had turnover problems all season, and it bled into Friday night's bowl game. Neither team really got anything going in the second half, but Ohio State was already on cruise control with the game in hand.

2. J.T. Barrett was a fine college player, but probably still not a professional QB — Barrett rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns, keeping USC on their heels. Through the air, he completed just 11 of 17 passes for 114 yards and zero touchdowns.

Barrett has been an elite athlete throughout his entire college career, making plays on the ground and through the air. However, Barrett hasn't consistently improved as a passer, often missing important throws. He might not have the arm strength to play quarterback in the NFL, but he's athletic enough to switch to another position like Braxton Miller.

3. The Big Ten should have had a team in the playoff — With Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State all in contention for a playoff spot late in the regular season, the Big Ten was hurt by its strength and depth. The Buckeyes lost two games during the regular season, but earned the Big Ten title, proving they could outlast a tough field.

The ACC, on the other hand, didn't really have an elite team, yet earned two spots in the playoff. Georgia and Alabama each had solid seasons, but at least one Big Ten team should have had a chance to win the title.