A professional BMX rider has narrowly escaped death after a stunt went horribly wrong.

BMX rider 'lucky to be alive' after horror stunt mishap

American rider Anthony Napolitan posted the above video to Instagram on Saturday, immediately sparking a massive response.

The 31-year-old was filming a new stunt at a skate park when he attempted to flip over a nearby fence out of a bowl.

Unfortunately Napolitan ended up well short of clearing the fence, landing horribly right on top.

In an extremely fortunate twist of fate, his legs went perfectly in between fence spikes, somehow avoiding impaling himself.

"I really don’t know how to describe this except for the fact that I’m really lucky," he wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve been going in on my @colonybmxbrand edit with @nathantsykes behind the camera and this madness happened."

The footage has gone viral, with many believing Napolitan is extremely lucky to be alive.

saw this video of @AnthonyNapo on IG this morning and had to share it here



Anthony is lucky to be alive



I’ve watched this like 6 times and still cannot believe it pic.twitter.com/nxz2wesxSu — Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) December 29, 2017

Since there was someone on the other side filming I’m going to assume he meant to actually jump over it but still really stupid lol — Coltonw83 (@colton_wall) December 29, 2017

😳 glad @AnthonyNapo made it out clean on this one! https://t.co/wAFwpNlutI — Ethika (@ethika) December 29, 2017

My friend @anthonynapo breaks the internet while I ride the East coast chill. Life is good.… https://t.co/92GTAkBHr7 — jamie bestwick (@jamiebestwick) December 29, 2017

The scary footage is a stark reminder of the dangers of extreme sports, and comes on the same day as stricken Aussie BMX rider Sam Willoughby declared his vow to walk at his wedding.

Fifteen months after being declared a tetraplegic, Willoughby is preparing to walk his bride down the aisle in an emotional New Year's Eve ceremony.

Willoughby, who continues to defy a US doctor's dire prognosis following his life-changing training accident in 2015, will marry his American sweetheart Alise Post before 180 family and friends in San Diego.