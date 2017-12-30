Ohio State star CB Denzel Ward opts to skip Cotton Bowl

No. 5 Ohio State was left without star junior cornerback Denzel Ward Friday for a showdown against No. 8 USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Ward, a highly-touted potential first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, announced just minutes before kickoff he decided to skip the Cotton Bowl, sighting a "very difficult decision."

"To my friends, family and Buckeye nation, I will not be competing in the Cotton Bowl," Ward said in a statement. "This was a very difficult decision that I ultimately had to make. But at the end of the day, I feel this is the best decision for my family and I.

"I had countless conversations with my coaches about this decision before the game. Though I was deciding not to participate in the bowl game, I didn't want to leave my teammates and coaches to pursue my dream just yet. I wanted to continue to be a part of the team and support my team in any way possible."

At 5-10, 191 pounds, Ward uses quickness and excellent positioning to lock down opposing wide receivers. He finished 2017 with 37 tackles, 15 passes deflected and two interceptions.

The Buckeyes shook off the loss of Ward early, scoring the game's first touchdown after forcing an USC fumble.