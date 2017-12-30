MLB trade rumors: Red Sox not giving up on acquiring Manny Machado

Of all of the players available in the free-agent market and via trade, there may be none more coveted than Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

Baltimore shopped their All-Star early in the offseason, but backed away after failing to receive an offer to their liking. However, this is not keeping the Red Sox from continuing their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

According to MLB.com, Boston is still trying to work out a trade for their division rival's star.



Sources: #RedSox showing continued trade interest in Manny Machado, as I reported this hour on @MLBNetwork in our #MLBTonight segment with @MattYallofMLB.

— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 29, 2017



The Red Sox have been rumored with both first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez in the free-agent market, but they re-signed Mitch Moreland at first and have a full outfield, so neither of those moves came to fruition.

Machado though is clearly still in play. How that works with youngster Rafael Devers still manning the hot corner remains to be seen, but when a team has a chance to go out and get a player as talented as Machado they will do it. Then they'll worry about the rest later.