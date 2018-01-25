Baseball Hall of Fame 2018: SN's Ryan Fagan explains his ballot

For the past couple of months, I’ve been mulling over a change to the way I approach my Hall of Fame ballot, and something happened in December that confirmed my thinking. And, no, this has nothing to do with Joe Morgan and his letter to Hall of Fame voters in the BBWAA.

This was about Ted Simmons, who fell one vote short of Cooperstown induction. One vote. That’s it. Simmons was one of 10 former players considered by the Modern Baseball Era Committee, a 16-person group tasked with reviewing the Hall of Fame candidacies for former stars not elected by the BBWAA. Those 10 players needed at least 12 votes for induction. Simmons received 11 votes when the results were announced Dec. 10.

One stinkin’ vote. What does that have to do with my vote for the Class of 2018? Glad you asked.

When Simmons was first eligible for the BBWAA ballot, five years after he concluded an outstanding career that started at 19 years old and ended when he was 39 in 1988, the catcher who was an eight-time All-Star (six times for the Cardinals and twice with the Brewers) failed to receive enough votes to stay on the ballot.

That 1994 ballot was crowded, for sure. Steve Carlton was the only player elected that year, but six other standouts wound up in Cooperstown, either through the BBWAA or a veterans committee. With those future Hall of Famers, not to mention exceptional players such as Steve Garvey, Tony Oliva, Dick Allen, Luis Tiant and Jim Kaat in the mix, and a 10-vote limit, Simmons received just 17 votes (3.7 percent). He needed 23 to reach the minimum 5 percent to stick around for another year.

It’s extremely disappointing that a player like Simmons, who clearly has a legitimate Hall of Fame case, fell off the ballot after his first year. We have seen this pattern repeat too often, with the 10-player limit often the root cause. Lou Whitaker fell off in his first year of eligibility. So did Kenny Lofton. And Bobby Grich. And Jim Edmonds. And the list goes on and on, each name as cringeworthy as the one before.

Maybe those players aren’t slam-dunk Hall of Famers. They’re not Willie Mays or Bob Gibson or George Brett or Greg Maddux. That’s fine. But Cooperstown isn’t a 25-player elite-of-the-elite museum, and those one-and-dones I mentioned were outstanding baseball players who produced careers worthy of Hall of Fame consideration, and in some cases produced careers that vastly exceed many players already in Cooperstown at their positions (hi, Lou!).

There is value in staying on the ballot, value in staying in the conversation. There is value in discussion and value in career appreciation. And there is certainly value in not immediately discarding the candidacies of elite baseball players.

I am beyond honored to vote for the Hall of Fame. It’s an absolute career highlight, one I will cherish and respect every time I’m allowed to submit my vote. Last year was my first ballot, and I voted for the 10 players I felt most deserved a spot in Cooperstown. My ballot was constricted by that 10-player limit that remains in effect, even though I felt more than 10 candidates were worthy.

And so my voting theory is changing a bit. I still feel there are more than 10 players on the ballot with Cooperstown-worthy careers, so I’m voting for the players who need the votes the most, based on current totals and trends. Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker is essential for this approach, and this approach is why I’ve waited until the final few days to cast my ballot.

I’m voting for the players I feel strongly deserve a spot in Cooperstown who actually have a chance to be inducted this year. I’m voting for the players who deserve to stick around on the ballot for at least one more season. I’m voting for those who need a boost to their candidacy. I'm not voting for the 10 players I feel have the best Hall of Fame resumes. I wish I could just vote for all the players I feel belong, but I can’t.

That means I’m not voting for a couple of players who have careers worthy of Cooperstown. I’m not voting for Manny Ramirez, even though I voted for him last year and will again in the future. I voted for Curt Schilling last year, and I will consider him again when he realistically can approach the 75 percent level necessary for induction. But neither player is getting there this year, and I need their spots on my 10-man ballot to make sure other players stick around.

To me, it’s more important for (spoiler alert!) Scott Rolen or Johan Santana to get from 4 percent to 5 percent — remember, players have to reach the 5-percent threshold to stay on the ballot each year — than it is for Schilling to get from 66 percent to 67 percent or for Manny to get from 29 percent to 30 percent.

So here are the 10 players I’m voting for this year (in no particular order): Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Vladimir Guerrero, Larry Walker, Scott Rolen and Johan Santana.

And here are my thoughts on this year’s ballot (for ballot hold-overs, you will notice there is a lot of copy-and-pasting from last year’s ballot explanation, with relevant updates).

Two quick notes: First, huge thanks to Sports Illustrated’s Jay Jaffe for creating his JAWS system, which provides statistical context for this Hall of Fame discussion, and all the work he’s done breaking down the candidates on the ballot. Invaluable resources. Here’s the landing page for his breakdowns of the candidates. And, second, all WAR numbers are Baseball-Reference's formula. Also, Baseball-Reference is awesome.

Chipper Jones

Thoughts: In the history of our great sport, only 20 players with at least 5,000 career plate appearances have finished with a slash line (average, on-base percentage and slugging percentages) of .300/.400/.500, and Jones makes the list at .303/.401/.529. Oh, and he hit 468 homers in his career (only eight of those other 20 have more). Oh, and he’s the only switch-hitter to make the list. As in, he’s the only switch-hitter ever, in the history of the sport. That’s a pretty good starting point for a Hall of Fame resume, and you can bet that fact will make his plaque. He isn’t the best third basemen of all time, but he will easily make the Hall in his first year, as he should.

Jim Thome

Thoughts: Thome is the other easy first-ballot choice this year. His power was prodigious (612 homers, which is eighth all time) and he found a way to get on base even when he wasn’t smacking the ball over the fence and jogging around the infield; his on-base percentage of .402 is 51st all time. Sixteen seasons with at least 20 homers, 12 with at least 30 and six with at least 40; Thome was one of baseball’s best sluggers for a really, really long time. The lack of any steroid accusations — or even hints — is why he’ll finish with north of 90 percent of the vote.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens

Thoughts: I'm grouping these two together because it’s hard to add anything to the Bonds/Clemens conversation at this point, and it’s honestly hard to separate them. Last year, both players received a big boost in their vote totals; Bonds received 189 votes (53.8 percent, up from 44.3) and Clemens was marked on 188 ballots (54.1 percent, up from 45.2), and you can bet that jump is what prompted that certain letter from that certain Hall of Famer to the BBWAA. Personally, I’m not sure how someone could vote for Bonds and not Clemens. By the numbers, they’re two of the greatest players in the history of the sport. They’re also forever linked to performance-enhancing drugs. Either you think that disqualifies them from the Hall of Fame or you don’t, right? I see both sides of that debate, and I had long vacillated on this issue. I voted for both last year, and I’m at ease with the decision. So much attention is placed on the vote totals for these two players, specifically, which is why they still get my vote with my new approach this year over Schilling or Ramirez.

Edgar Martinez

Thoughts: David Ortiz’s retirement was great for Martinez’s Hall of Fame case, because it puts Edgar’s numbers as a DH in context. Hopefully he’s elected this year, his eighth on the ballot. Remember, the Hall reduced the number of years a player stays on the ballot from 15 to 10. He’s had big jumps the past few years (from 27.0 percent to 43.4 percent to 58.6 percent), which are great steps in the right direction for the best DH in baseball history. Which brings us back to Ortiz, who retired after his unforgettable 2016 season. He’s seen pretty much as a slam-dunk Hall of Famer, what with all the home runs and the three World Series titles as Boston’s DH. But compare advanced metrics, and you start to see how Martinez stacks up to Ortiz, and you realize what type of elite hitter Martinez was for so many years.

OPS+: Martinez, 147. Ortiz, 141

OPS: Martinez, .933. Ortiz, .931

WAR: Martinez, 68.3. Ortiz, 55.4

wOBA: Martinez, .405. Ortiz, .392

wRC+: Martinez, 147. Ortiz, 140

Ortiz hit more home runs, of course, and he has the three World Series rings — and he was a HUGE part of all three of those titles — but on a game-to-game basis, you can definitely make the argument that Martinez was the better hitter. Even if you side with Ortiz (and reasonable people will), it’s hard to argue that there’s enough of a gap between Ortiz and Martinez, who just finally received even 50 percent of the vote last year. I think a large part of the problem has been a lack of context for Martinez, who was a full-time DH for most of his career. Frank Thomas took more than half of his at-bats as a DH, but he still started 968 games at first base. Paul Molitor was a DH most of the second half of his career, but again, he built his reputation as an elite hitter while playing somewhere on the infield.

With Martinez, though, few people outside Seattle knew who he was before he started spraying doubles all over the place as the DH on those playoff teams with Junior Griffey, Jay Buhner (and his rocket for an arm), Alex Rodriguez, John Olerud and others. So he was known strictly as a DH, even though he was actually a pretty decent third baseman before he was shifted to full-time DH in an attempt to keep him healthy. Anyway, the point is that Ortiz provides context for what a Hall of Fame career looks like for a designated hitter.

And that Hall of Fame career for a DH looks like this.

Mike Mussina

Thoughts: The truth is, I see a lot of similarities in the Hall of Fame resumes of Mussina and closer Trevor Hoffman. Both were outstanding pitchers for a really long time (18 years) in the majors. Both were reliable safety nets for their managers (Mussina started at least 24 games every single season after his rookie year; Hoffman made at least 48 appearances in 17 seasons). Neither won a Cy Young award, but both were regular vote-getters (Mussina finished top-6 nine times; Hoffman finished top-6 four times). Neither won a World Series, but both were solid in the postseason (Mussina had a 3.42 career playoff ERA, Hoffman’s 3.46).

The biggest difference? Innings, and that’s a big difference. Mussina posted his 3.68 ERA/3.57 FIP over 3,562 2/3 innings. Hoffman posted his 2.87 ERA/3.07 FIP in 1,089 2/3 innings. I’ll get deeper into Hoffman in a minute, I promise. And, yes, of course I know that it’s not strictly a Mussina-or-Hoffman debate. But looking at pitchers near the back end of my ballot, the comparisons were inevitable. I think both will get in eventually and I’ll be happy for both. I’m much more convinced that Mussina belongs, and considering he’s been hovering around 70 percent in the tracker, maybe this is the year he gets in.

Comparing Mussina’s Hall of Fame resume to other starting pitchers who are in Cooperstown is a bit of an odd exercise. For Mussina, the “shiny” simply isn’t there. He never won a Cy Young. Never led the AL in ERA or strikeouts. Didn’t win a World Series. Was an All-Star just five times. Can a guy who was never “the best” in any given year really make Cooperstown? Sure. Yearly awards/category leaders are so very arbitrary.

In 1993, for example, Jack McDowell had a 4.3 WAR and 3.37 ERA and won the AL Cy Young. Mussina had a WAR of at least 4.3 in 12 different seasons, and a WAR of at least 6.1 four times, including a career-best 8.2 in 1992 (and Mussina posted an ERA of 3.37 or better six times). Problem was, he just happened to have his best years when other pitchers were outstanding, too. It’s like in 2013, when Mike Trout posted a 9.3 WAR but lost the AL MVP to Miguel Cabrera, who won the Triple Crown. When history looks back at Trout’s career, what Cabrera did that year will have zero bearing on the Trout assessment. It should be the same with Mussina, whose career numbers (starting with his 83.0 WAR) mostly meet or exceed the standards set by starters who have already been inducted. The “shiny” Mussina’s resume deserves is a plaque in Cooperstown’s Hall of Fame Gallery.

Vladimir Guerrero

Thoughts: His Baseball-Reference page certainly looks like a Hall of Famer’s page. He played 15 years with at least 90 games, and he hit .290 or better all 15 years. He batted at least .324 seven times, with a high of .345. He topped the 100-RBI plateau 10 times and hit at least 25 home runs 12 times, including five seasons of at least 38 homers. He had two 30-30 seasons (homers/stolen bases). He received MVP votes in 11 consecutive seasons and won the 2004 AL MVP with the Angels. He was an All-Star nine times. His career slash line of .318/.379/.531 is outstanding, as is his career .931 OPS and his career 140 OPS+. Only four players in MLB history — Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, Hank Aaron and Willie McCovey — ever received more than the 250 intentional walks he was given, proof he was considered a feared hitter by his peers.

His resume loses steam with some of the advanced metrics. He was not a good base runner, by any definition, and his defense, while often highlight-producing — when he threw the ball in from the warning track to cut down a runner on the bases, it was often hold-your-breath brilliance — was generally sub-par, by advanced metrics or just countable errors. Those things helped drive his WAR/JAWS below the level of the average Hall of Fame right fielder, though those numbers certainly don’t completely torpedo his case.

I voted for him last year (when he fell 15 votes shy), and he has my vote again this year, when it looks like he’s pretty much a sure thing.

Larry Walker

Thoughts: Walker was No. 11 on my list last year, which meant he was the first player out. I really wish he would have stayed healthy during his career. In his 16 full seasons in the majors (not counting his 20-game late-season debut in 1989), Walker averaged just 123 games per season. He only played more than 143 games in one season. He played a total of 1,988 games; only four outfielders (Joe DiMaggio, Joe Medwick, Ralph Kiner and Kirby Puckett) have ever been elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA with fewer career games played. Why am I talking about games played? Because when Walker was healthy, he was one hell of a player (not to mention a blast to watch). And if he had stayed healthy, he would have been elected to the Hall a few years ago.

Even with all those injury issues robbing him of games played, Walker snuggles up to the standards for average Hall of Fame right fielders in WAR (72.6), peak WAR (44.6) and JAWS (58.6). The averages are 73.2, 43.0 and 58.1, respectively. That’s crazy impressive. The thing is this: Walker did everything well. He was an outstanding base runner. He was a Gold Glove right fielder (he won that award seven times). He had great discipline at the plate — he struck out 112 times as a rookie, and that number remained his career worst. He hit for power (high of 49 home runs) and he hit for average (high of .379).

It’s impossible to talk about Walker without discussing Coors Field, of course, and the video-game numbers the thin air in that ballpark tended to produce. Walker’s Hall of Fame proponents will always point to his home/road splits during his MVP campaign of 1997, and they have a great argument with that season. That year, Walker hit more home runs on the road (29) than at home (20) despite 36 fewer plate appearances on the road. His OPS at home and on the road was nearly identical (1.169 and 1.176). Those splits helped Walker become the only Rockies player ever to win the NL MVP, and deservedly so. But that one balanced season was really more of the outlier. In 1998, for example, Walker had a 1.241 OPS at home and .892 OPS on the road. In 1999, Walker had a .461 batting average at Coors Field and a .286 average on the road. In 1995, he hit 24 homers at Coors and 12 on the road. You get the point. We have to look at everything. Walker played nine full seasons with the Rockies, from 1995 to 2003, and he was traded to St. Louis after 38 games in an injury-interrupted 2004 season. Here are his home/road splits, solely from his time in a Rockies uniform:

At Coors Field: 592 games, .384/.464/.715, 1.179 OPS, 154 homers, 520 RBIs, .332 ISO

On the road: 578 games, .280/.385/.514, .899 OPS, 104 homers, 328 RBIs, .233 ISO

That’s a big difference, more than 100 points in batting average and nearly 200 points in OPS. It’s at this point, though, that I’ll say any player who posts a .385 on-base percentage and .899 OPS on the road is still a really, really good player. Most everyone has some type of home/road split that favors the home ballpark. Walker hit .350 on the road against the Diamondbacks, .329 against the Cubs at Wrigley and always crushed the Braves in Atlanta (.326 at Fulton County Stadium and .317 at Turner Field). He was far from a home-field fabrication.

This is his eighth year on the ballot, and quite honestly it’s disappointing to see how little support he’s received. In 2016, he finished at 15.5 percent of the vote, and he was up to 21.9 percent in 2017. This year, he’s been arguably the biggest beneficiary of last year’s three-player ballot-uncluttering class (Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Pudge Rodriguez), with a jump up to the 40-percent mark on the tracker this year, which is a good sign. For me, Walker falls into the worthy-player-who-needs-a-boost category, so I’ll happily vote for him.

Scott Rolen

Thoughts: Rolen was unquestionably one of the greatest defensive third baseman of all time, right there in the conversation with Brooks Robinson and Mike Schmidt. And he was an excellent middle-of-the-lineup hitter, too, with a .903 OPS and an average of 28 homers, 102 RBIs and a 133 OPS+ from his Age 22 through 29 seasons. If he had stayed healthy, there’s zero doubt Rolen would have been a slam-dunk Hall of Famer. Instead of wondering whether he should stick around for Year 2 on the Hall ballot, we would be discussing whether he’s the best third baseman in MLB history. But he didn’t always stay healthy. Throwing out his rookie year — he wasn’t called up until August in 1996 — Rolen played 16 seasons in the majors. In those 16 years, he played more than 142 games just five times. He played 115 of fewer six times. Those injuries hurt his traditional counting stats (home runs, RBIs, etc.) not just because he missed actual games, but because his chronic shoulder issues often zapped his power when he was at the plate.

Still, Rolen’s metrics help his Hall resume. There are 13 primary third basemen enshrined in Cooperstown, and they have an average WAR of 67.5, with an average JAWS rating of 55.2. Rolen finished at 70.0 and 56.8, so he’s above the average Hall of Fame third baseman, not just above the worst Hall of Fame third baseman. I will point out, though, that veterans committee additions such as Freddie Lindstrom (28.3, 27.3), George Kell (37.4, 36.2) and Deacon White (45.5, 35.7) do pull those averages down rather significantly from those at the top of the position list, Mike Schmidt (106.5, 82.5) and Eddie Mathews (96.4, 75.4). Rolen played for the Phillies, the Cardinals and the Reds; he made the NL All-Star squad with each team (seven total) and he also won at least one Gold Glove with each team (eight total). His postseason was a mixed bag. He hit .310 with three homers in the 2004 NLCS, helping the Cardinals to the World Series, but then went 0-for-15 vs. the Red Sox. He did, though, hit .421 in the 2006 World Series, helping St. Louis beat Detroit in five games. Overall, he hit .220 with a .678 OPS in 39 career playoff games.

Anyway, I gave away my Rolen intentions earlier in this column. I feel pretty certain he will one day wind up in Cooperstown; though he might not make it with the BBWAA, Rolen feels like the kind of candidate a veterans committee would love to enshrine at its first opportunity. What I do know, without a shadow of doubt, is that Rolen absolutely deserves to make it to Year 2 on the BBWAA ballot, which is why I’m voting for him this year.

Johan Santana

Thoughts: Johan Santana’s candidacy fascinates me. For seven years, he was the most dominant starting pitcher in the majors; from 2004 to 2010, Santana won two Cy Young awards and finished in the top seven four other times, he led his league in strikeouts three times, in ERA three times, in FIP three times and in innings pitched twice. His 1,479 strikeouts in that stretch were 153 more than any other pitcher. His 43.3 WAR was tops for any pitcher (Roy Halladay was second at 38.1), his 2.87 ERA was best for any pitcher with at least 1,000 innings, his K/9 was third (behind Halladay and Hall of Famer Randy Johnson) and his FIP was third. You watched peak Santana’s artistry on the mound and you thought, “That’s what a Hall of Fame pitcher looks like.” He was more Maddux than Johnson, of course, with his ability to change speeds and make hitters look silly whiffing at the baseball as it danced around the plate, but during that stretch he was just as effective as either legendary starter.

Santana’s 2010 season ended with shoulder surgery, though, and he missed all of 2011 recovering. He came back to make 21 starts in 2012 (one his controversial no-hitter against the Cardinals), and then he was done, a Cooperstown-bound career waylaid by an avalanche of surgeries, setbacks and comeback attempts stopped short. He only pitched 2,025 1/3 innings and he only won 139 games (yes, pitcher wins are relatively stupid) and his career totals pale in comparisons to the Cooperstown hurlers who racked up two decades of success in the majors.

But there are a couple of notable plaques in the Hall of Fame gallery with similar resumes, namely Dizzy Dean and Sandy Koufax. Both had brilliant careers ended by injuries. Dean was an immediate star in the majors, leading the Cardinals’ Gashouse Gang of the mid-1930s — he led the NL in strikeouts his first four full seasons and won 30 games in 1934 — but a line drive in the 1937 All-Star Game broke his toe (he was just 27 years old), and when he returned too soon, his altered pitching motion led to arm injuries that prevented him from ever reaching 100 innings in the majors again. Koufax took an opposite approach to the Hall of Fame; he spent his first six or seven years in the majors learning how to harness his explosive stuff and find the strike zone regularly. Once that happened, he was brilliant, authoring maybe the best five-year stretch in MLB history. Koufax led the NL in ERA in 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1966 — a 1.95 combined ERA — and won three NL Cy Young awards. After that, though, Koufax decided the chronic, intense pain in his elbow was enough, and he retired after the 1966 season, at 31 years old.

So let’s look at the WAR, peak WAR and JAWS numbers for Koufax, Dean and Santana.

Koufax: 49.0, 46.1, 47.5

Dean: 44.9, 42.9, 43.9

Santana: 51.4, 44.8, 48.1

Yep. Very similar. I’m not saying that Johan Santana was Sandy Koufax’s peer, and I’m not saying Santana and Dizzy are equals. I am saying that they share similar patterns — brilliant, dominating careers cut short by injuries — and because both Koufax and Dean have a spot in Cooperstown, I am convinced that Santana deserves to at least make Year 2 on the Hall of Fame ballot. He has my vote this year.

Not this year …

Manny Ramirez

Thoughts: When we think of Manny Ramirez as a hitter, it’s easy to get caught up in the video-game counting stats of home runs and RBIs. Especially the eye-popping RBIs. He had five seasons with at least 41 homers and he had 12 seasons with at least 100 RBIs; he had at least 144 RBIs three times, including a career-high 165 in 1999. His batting averages almost get lost in the mix, but he hit at least .300 in 11 seasons, including seven of at least .321. For historical context, only 11 hitters in MLB history played at least 2,000 games and produced a slash line of at least .310/.410/.510. Manny is one of those 11, finishing with career totals of .312/.411/.585 (Edgar Martinez is another member of that exclusive club, by the way).

Manny’s resume isn’t all about traditional back-of-baseball card stats, of course. His OPS+ of 154 is tied for 28th all-time, with Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. His wOBA of .418 is 27th all-time. His ISO of .273 is ninth all-time. The list goes on. His WAR number takes a pretty significant hit because he wasn’t very good (OK, he was pretty bad) at playing defense and running the bases. But still, his WAR of 69.2 is higher than the average Hall of Fame left fielder, and that speaks volumes to how good he was as a hitter.

The biggest thing with Ramirez, of course, is the PEDs. He wasn’t just suspected of taking PEDs, he was actually busted and suspended by MLB twice, in 2009 and 2011. For a lot of voters, that’s the separation. Anyone officially busted after testing in 2005 is off their list. I can’t argue that. It’s logical. Honestly, with a ballot this crowded, sometimes it’s only natural to look for negative reasons to eliminate players from your ballot instead of solely judging the positives of a resume. If you think, for example, 14 people deserve to be elected but you can only vote for 10, reasons like PED suspensions work as well as anything to whittle down a list.

To me, though, he was about a month shy of his 37th birthday when the first suspension was handed down. Heading into that 2009 season, he already had 527 home runs, a .314 average, 1.004 OPS and 66.5 WAR. How is that different from Rafael Palmeiro, you might ask? He already had bona fide Hall credentials when he was suspended for steroid use in 2005, his Age 40 season, and that suspension crushed his Cooperstown chances. The answer is this: Maybe it’s not very different. But I didn’t have a Hall vote when Palmeiro was on the ballot, so I didn’t have to deal with that decision. I have to deal with Ramirez now, and it’s impossible to have watched him for his entire career and come to the conclusion that he was anything but one of the best hitters in MLB history, worthy of a plaque.

But, as I mentioned in the intro, with this year’s crunch, he gets bumped from my ballot. He’s in zero danger of falling off the ballot — his numbers are trending around 30 percent, after he finished at 23.8 percent last year, his first year of eligibility. And, at around 30 percent, there’s zero chance he could actually get elected this year. So he doesn’t get a check mark now, but I will vote for Ramirez when it matters.

Curt Schilling

Thoughts: By the end of his Age 28 season (1995), Curt Shilling didn’t have anything resembling a Hall of Fame resume. He’d been traded three times already and had only one good, healthy season under his belt (his 5.9 WAR year for the Phillies in 1992, when he was 25). In his 206 career games (95 starts) through 1995, Schilling had a 3.56 ERA/3.37 FIP, struck out 6.9 per nine innings and had a 2.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Solid, but far from exceptional. He made only a total of 30 starts in 1994-95 because of injuries (and the strike, to a lesser extent), and it was fair to wonder which direction his career was headed. Not sure anyone other than Schilling saw what was coming.

From his Age 29 season through the end of his career (Age 40 season), Schilling struck out 9.2 batters per nine innings and had a 5.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He had six seasons with a WAR of at least 6.0, struck out at least 293 batters four times and led his league in complete games four times. Don’t listen to anyone who says “But he didn’t win a Cy Young award” because that’s just silly. He finished second three times, when he had WARs of 8.8, 8.7 and 7.9. Those are amazing seasons. Problem was, Hall of Famer Randy Johnson was in his prime, too, and doing things that seemed darn near impossible. The Big Unit won the award two of those years, posting WARs of 10.0 and 10.9; Johan Santana won the award the third time, with an 8.6 WAR. Like I talked about with Mussina, you cannot hold the success of others against Schilling for his Hall of Fame resume. And then, of course, you have Schilling’s postseason resume, which is incredible. In 19 career playoff starts, Schilling fashioned a 2.23 ERA. He went at least seven full innings 13 times. In seven World Series starts, he had a 2.03 ERA, and his team won the title three times.

As for the recent developments in Schilling’s very public political/personal life, I’m not sure that’s relevant to the task of filling out a Hall of Fame ballot. Personally, the vitriol that Schilling espouses on a seemingly daily basis — through Facebook and other social media posts — makes me sick to my stomach. It’s very true that he won numerous “good-guy” awards when he was a player, but now he defaults to attacking almost anyone who disagrees with him as “stupid” or “idiots” and “scumbags” or whatever. The “sarcasm” defense of that horrible “joke” Schilling made about the lynching of journalists was indefensible, but it’s far from the worst thing he’s said or done in his post-baseball career (which is really saying something). Do I think less of him as a person now than I did when he was a player? Yep, absolutely. But this isn’t about those things. It’s about who he was as a player, and Schilling did Hall of Fame things during his career, even after a slow start. Is he in the conversation about the greatest pitchers ever? Nah. But with his 3,116 strikeouts and 79.9 WAR leading his resume, he’s plenty good enough for Cooperstown. As mentioned, though, he’s not on my ballot this year.

Andruw Jones

Thoughts: As strange as it might sound, Andruw Jones might have actually hurt his Hall of Fame chances by not abruptly retiring after his last season with the Atlanta Braves. He played his final five seasons with the Dodgers (L.A. gave him a two-year, $36.2 million free-agent deal to leave Atlanta), Rangers, White Sox and Yankees, struggling with injuries, inconsistency and strikeouts — in those 435 games, Jones hit .210 and had 104 more strikeouts than hits, and he was a shell of his former defensive self, having been forced mostly to the corner outfield spots when he wasn’t a DH. So it’s almost easy to forget Young Andruw.

And, wow, Young Andruw was brilliant. Watching Braves games, you held your breath when an opposing hitter smashed a baseball toward the center field wall or the power-alley gaps. Not because you were worried he would drop the ball, but because you eagerly anticipated how he would make a seemingly impossible catch instead look impossibly easy. He was, for the first several seasons of his career, one of the best defensive center fielders anyone had ever seen play the sport. He won the Gold Glove 10 years in a row and was an All-Star regular. And because he was so good with the glove, it was easy to overlook his contributions at the plate. Young Andruw hit two home runs in his first World Series game — he was 19 at the time — and averaged 34 homers, 13 stolen bases, 102 RBIs and an .852 OPS through his Age 29 season. This year’s crop of first-time Hall of Fame candidates has three elite-of-the-elite defenders, in Jones, Rolen and Vizquel. It’s almost hard to believe the one who made the least impact at the plate (Vizquel) will wind up with the highest percentage of the vote.

So why am I not voting for Andruw this year, with this new ballot approach? He’s certainly in danger of not reaching that 5 percent minimum. Feel free to disagree, but here’s my logic (as talked about earlier) as I try to maneuver within the confines of a 10-votes-only ballot:

1. First, I’m voting for the players I feel strongly deserve inclusion and have a chance to get there this year, so I’m voting for Chipper, Thome, Vlad, Edgar and Mussina (even though Mike is on the fringe). Five spots gone.

2. The vote totals of Bonds and Clemens, the PED-connected superstars, are watched intently, so I think it’s important that I vote for them as I did last year. Not everyone is going to read this explanation, and they’d just see “He stopped voting for the PED guys” and that wouldn’t be accurate. Two more spots gone.

3. When it comes to the players in danger of falling below 5 percent, I feel Andruw’s resume is behind Rolen and Santana, so they get the 5 percent priority. Spots No. 8/9 gone.

4. Essentially, the 10th spot comes down to Jones and Walker. Here’s the thing: I think Walker, a deserving player, actually might have a chance to make a dramatic jump in his final few years on the ballot (this is his eighth), and he might actually get in by Year 10. He was at 11.8 percent in 2015, then moved to 15.8 percent and then 21.9 percent last year. This year, he’s trending around 40 percent, which feels like an important distinction. Remember, Edgar Martinez was at 43.8 percent in 2016, then he jumped to 58.6 percent last year and he might actually get in this year (he’s around 80 percent). So Walker gets the vote.

Trevor Hoffman

Thoughts: Hoffman is almost certainly going to make the Hall of Fame this time, his third year on the ballot. And that’s awesome. I’m really happy for him. But I have been as conflicted about Hoffman’s candidacy as any player on the ballot in my two years with the vote. One one hand, he has those 601 saves, which is second in MLB history, behind only Mariano Rivera. His consistent excellence was really impressive; he had at least 30 saves 14 times in a 15-year span (he only appeared in nine games in 2003 after shoulder issues). Hoffman was the first guy in MLB history to reach the 500-save plateau and the first guy in MLB history to reach the 600-save plateau. How is that kind of record-breaker not a slam-dunk Hall of Famer, right? It’s the “in MLB history” part that is deceiving.

The category is saves. Saves weren’t even a thing until 1969. And even when the save became an official statistic, managers didn’t see value in designating specific pitchers as “closers” for many years. And even when that started happening, those closers regularly pitched two or three innings to wrap up a game. It wasn’t really until guys like Dennis Eckersley and Bobby Thigpen started racking up one-inning saves in the late 1980s that the save became a mass-produced statistic.

Look at it this way: Mickey Mantle is 18th in MLB history in home runs (536). Tony Gwynn and Nap Lajoie are tied for 18th in MLB history in batting average (.338). Lou Gehrig is 18th in MLB history in WAR (112.4). Know who’s 18th in MLB history in saves? It’s Jose Mesa. Yeah. Fine closer, sure, but Mesa is no Mantle/Gwynn/Lajoie/Gehrig in terms of being an all-time MLB regardless-of-position great player. Saves should not have the same place in MLB history as other counting stats. Can we please stop saying misleading things like “But Hoffman is second in MLB history in saves!” and start putting that in its proper context, like this: “Hoffman has the second-most saves since Dennis and Bobby helped revolutionize the way closers were used. Y’know, since the late 1980s.”

So, OK. Hoffman has the second-most saves of any player in this three-decade span. That’s still really impressive. Longevity absolutely counts when we’re talking about a spot in the Hall of Fame. It’s not everything, of course, and voters will place their own individual value on that part of a player’s career. Hoffman spent most of his career pitching for mediocre squads in 16 seasons with San Diego (and two in Milwaukee) — his teams finished better than .500 in just six of those 18 years — an Hoffman was OK, at best, in the playoffs. He blew two of his six save opportunities (including his only World Series chance) and also allowed two runs in the ninth of a tied Game 3 of the 1996 NLDS. In 13 career postseason innings, he allowed 16 baserunners, two homers and had a 3.46 ERA.

Let’s look at where Hoffman ranks among his peers, the save guys. There are 41 players in MLB history with at least 225 saves (Kenley Jansen joined that club in 2017, btw), so we’ll limit these rate numbers to what those 41 did as relievers only (not including what guys like Eckersley did as starters).

Opponents OPS: 9th (.609)

Opponents batting average: 11th (.211)

Opponents on-base percentage: 7th (.267)

Opponents slugging: 18th (.342)

Fielding-independent pitching: 10th (2.79)

Hits per 9 innings: 11th (6.99)

Walks per 9 innings: 9th (2.54)

Strikeouts per 9 innings: 15th (9.36)

Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 7th (3.69)

Home runs per 9 innings: 25th (0.83)

Hoffman didn’t finish higher than seventh in any of those categories. Doesn’t paint a picture of Cooperstown domination, does it? Hoffman had 17 seasons with at least 48 appearances, and he had a sub-2.00 ERA only twice. Rivera had a sub-2.00 ERA 11 times. Billy Wagner had a sub-2.00 four times. Joe Nathan did it five times. Jonathan Papelbon did it three times. Heck, Craig Kimbrel has a 1.80 career ERA, through eight seasons. Obviously, ERA isn’t a fail-proof gauge. But Hoffman, as you see above, is 10th in FIP, too.

Hoffman was great at one thing: Recording a ton of one-inning saves every year for a long time. Of his 601 career saves, only 55 of those required four or more outs. Yikes, right? That’s tied for 73rd all-time, with Ron Kline, Dan Plesac, Ellis Kinder and Keith Foulke. Is it his fault that he came up in the era of super-specialized one-inning closers (Hoffman had 1,035 career appearances and pitched 1,089 1/3 innings)? Of course not. He did the job that was asked of him, and he did it very well for a really long time. And remember that he was so good for so long even as his abilities changed, as he lost the zip on his fastball and he had to rely fully on a changeup that baffled hitters. Maybe with his stuff and his often-aching shoulder, if he'd made his debut 15 years earlier, Hoffman wouldn’t have been able to save 601 games in his career, but he did. That’s what counts. Among those 41 guys with at least 225 saves, Hoffman is fifth in save percentage (behind Kimbrel, Nathan, Jansen and Rivera). There’s no doubt he’s one of the best closers of the past three decades. But is that enough to get him in the Hall of Fame, in a game that stretches back to the 1870s?

Look, I’m of the belief that the Hall should represent the changing flow of how the sport is played (I’m voting for Edgar the DH after all), which is why I won’t say “I’m never voting for a one-inning guy.” But I just can’t put those relievers ahead of starting pitchers or position players on my voting priority list, even with this new ballot approach. Hoffman probably will get in this year anyway, and that will be awesome for him, but I’m passing this year. If he doesn’t get in, I’ll re-evaluate next winter.

Billy Wagner

Thoughts: Unlike Hoffman, who struggled through a rough final season in search of his 600th save (at 42 years old, Hoffman had a 5.89 ERA in 50 games), Wagner retired when he was still one of the game’s most dominant closers. The lefty turned 38 during the 2010 season, when he had 37 saves and a minuscule 1.43 ERA for the Braves; he averaged 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, against just 4.9 hits per nine. Wagner retired with 422 career saves, though he clearly had enough left in the tank to chase, at least, the 500-save mark. Hoffman, for example, had 119 saves from Age 39-42. Wagner decided to walk away, though. He’d missed most of the 2009 season with elbow ligament replacement surgery, and the time he spent at home with his wife and kids was powerful.

So he retired with 422 saves. Hoffman kept pitching into his 40s and racked up a bunch more saves. And don’t take this as me dinging Hoffman for sticking around. Personally, I love the idea of athletes playing as long as their bodies will allow. One of my favorite things about Rickey Henderson was that he played independent baseball after his MLB career ended, just because he loved the game so much. I’m just showing the biggest reason for the difference in a counting stat (saves) between Hoffman and Wagner. So let’s look at those same rate stats with Wagner. Again, just looking at the 41 pitchers with at least 225 saves in their careers.

Opponents OPS: 4th (.558)

Opponents batting average: 3rd (.187)

Opponents on-base percentage: 3rd (.262)

Opponents slugging: 4th (.296)

Fielding-independent pitching: 3rd (2.45)

Hits per 9 innings: 3rd (5.99)

Walks per 9 innings: 16th (2.99)

Strikeouts per 9 innings: 3rd (11.92)

Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 5th (3.99)

Home runs per 9 innings: 24th (0.82)

Wagner has better numbers than Hoffman in nine of those 10 categories, many times by a significant margin. Hoffman did have a better save percentage (88.8 to 85.9), though, so his much higher save total isn’t JUST about the 186 more save opportunities Hoffman had over a longer career. What does this all mean? Wagner was the more dominant pitcher. Hoffman was an outstanding pitcher for a longer period of time. Are both Hall of Fame-worthy? Which one is MORE Hall of Fame-worthy? I don’t know the answer to that question. People have asked me this: Given the choice to pick a closer for a hypothetical team I owned (on a sportswriter’s salary? Never gonna happen. Ha), who would I choose? I’d go with Wagner. Not sure that’s relevant, though. I’m passing on both this year.

Fred McGriff

Thoughts: The more I look at Fred McGriff’s resume, the more I start to think that he will one day wind up in Cooperstown. He won’t be voted in by the BBWAA — he’s in his ninth year on the ballot, has never been higher than 23.9 percent and is around 14 percent this year — but his overall body of work will look appealing to a veterans committee. He was a consistent, reliable source of power for 15 years in the majors (shaving off his first two seasons and last two seasons). In those 15 years, he averaged 31 home runs (high of 37, low of 19), 102 RBIs (high of 107, low of 82) and an .894 OPS (high of 1.012, low of .797). He was part of one World Series-winning team (hit hit two homers against Cleveland for the 1995 Braves) and hit .303 with 10 homers, 37 RBIs and a .917 OPS in 50 career playoff games. Hell of a career.

Omar Vizquel

Thoughts: Vizquel has been the most-discussed player on this year’s ballot, and the opinions have been hot, even by Hall “discussion” standards on Twitter. He was an outstanding player for a really long time, racking up lots of Gold Glove awards, stealing lots of bases (and base hits) and peppering out 2,877 hits in a career that spanned 24 seasons. Maybe it’s taking the easy way out, but with this year’s ballot approach, I’m passing on Vizquel. He’s already received the necessary number of votes to pass that 5 percent minimum threshold to remain on the ballot, and with his percentage around 26 on the tracker, there’s zero chance he’ll actually be elected this year. Already looking forward to re-evaluating his case next year.

Sammy Sosa

Thoughts: There’s little doubt, of course, that Sosa took a PED-enhanced path to all those home runs. But I’ve had this one thought running through my head for a long time now: If I’m going to vote for Bonds and Clemens and consider Manny Ramirez (among others), how can I not vote for Sosa, a guy who finished with 609 career home runs and topped the 60-homer mark three times? I honestly don’t have a great answer for that question. As explained in Jaffe’s Hall of Fame profile, it’s easy to forget how much of a lift that Sosa’s power — and joy on the field — gave baseball during the post-strike struggles. On the other hand, even with all those home runs, Sosa’s career WAR of 58.4 falls way below the standard for average Hall of Fame right fielders (it’s 73.2). In fact, only one right fielder with a lower WAR has ever been elected to the Hall by the BBWAA, Wee Willie Keeler (54.0 WAR), back in 1939. Sosa isn’t getting in this year, obviously, and I don’t feel the need to vote for him to continue the conversation, considering this is his fifth year on the ballot.

Gary Sheffield and Jeff Kent

Thoughts: Two incredible hitters. Sheffield has better numbers, even though injuries limited him to just two seasons of more than 125 games in what should have been his first seven full seasons in the majors, through his Age 26 year. He hit better than .300 eight times and finished with 509 homers and a .907 OPS, but his connections to PEDs (he was named in the Mitchell Report) probably crushed his Hall chances. He’s around 12 percent this year, right where he’s been in his first three years on the ballot. Kent might have a better Cooperstown case than Sheffield because of his position. His power and production at second base was pretty elite, and the 2000 NL MVP doesn’t hurt his resume, either. Both Sheffield and Kent have better resumes than has been reflected by their voting totals, and it’s easy to think that the crowded ballot has hurt them — players with really good but not slam-dunk resumes — as much as anyone (along with McGriff, of course).