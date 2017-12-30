Guardiola rules out historic quadruple win for Man City

Pep Guardiola has rubbished any suggestion that Manchester City could secure a historic quadruple in 2018.

The Catalan coach has seen his side enjoy a record-breaking opening to the current campaign, with positive progress being made at home and abroad.

A 15-point lead has been opened up at the top of the Premier League table, while a semi-final berth has been secured in the Carabao Cup and a last-16 spot in the Champions League.

City are also set to open their FA Cup quest in January, but Guardiola believes it will be impossible for a team that has swept aside all before them so far to complete a clean sweep on the trophy front.

Pressed on the chances of his team winning four pieces of silverware, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said: “That is not going to happen. Of course not.

“Come on, that isn’t real. What we’re living isn’t real. The situation of winning 16 or 17 games in a row in the league and qualifying for the Champions League before we finished the group stage and now we’re here playing with a lot of young players, that is not normal.

“In football you drop points and you lose competitions. I am not thinking about how many titles, I am thinking about the next game.”

For City, that next game is against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

A trip to Selhurst Park will offer Guardiola’s troops an opportunity to end 2017 in style, while recording a 19th successive victory in the Premier League.