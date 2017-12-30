News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Campbell sisters smash nasty claims of animosity
Campbell sisters smash nasty 'rift' rumours

Guardiola rules out historic quadruple win for Man City

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Pep Guardiola has rubbished any suggestion that Manchester City could secure a historic quadruple in 2018.

Guardiola rules out historic quadruple win for Man City

Guardiola rules out historic quadruple win for Man City

The Catalan coach has seen his side enjoy a record-breaking opening to the current campaign, with positive progress being made at home and abroad.

A 15-point lead has been opened up at the top of the Premier League table, while a semi-final berth has been secured in the Carabao Cup and a last-16 spot in the Champions League.

City are also set to open their FA Cup quest in January, but Guardiola believes it will be impossible for a team that has swept aside all before them so far to complete a clean sweep on the trophy front.

Pressed on the chances of his team winning four pieces of silverware, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said: “That is not going to happen. Of course not.

Manchester City quadruple

“Come on, that isn’t real. What we’re living isn’t real. The situation of winning 16 or 17 games in a row in the league and qualifying for the Champions League before we finished the group stage and now we’re here playing with a lot of young players, that is not normal.

“In football you drop points and you lose competitions. I am not thinking about how many titles, I am thinking about the next game.”


MORE:
'De Bruyne is Man City's Messi' - Xavi says Guardiola's side have 'Barcelona DNA'
| Bernardo Silva happy with rotation role at Man City
| Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
| Guardiola: Man City weren't interested in Van Dijk

For City, that next game is against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

A trip to Selhurst Park will offer Guardiola’s troops an opportunity to end 2017 in style, while recording a 19th successive victory in the Premier League.

Back To Top