ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC assistant coach Carles Cuadrat steps down

Bengaluru FC have parted ways with assistant coach Carles Cuadrat after the Spaniard conveyed his decision to step down from the post owing to health concerns.

Albert Roca's assistant could not attend the club's last two Indian Super League (ISL) clashes due to a knee problem. He had undergone a surgery in Bengaluru and has been adviced two months of rest.The club has appointed former FC Barcelona youth coach Marc Huguet as Cuadrat's replacement.

Speaking to the club about his decision to step down, Cuadrat said, "We landed in Pune for an away game and I had to fly back the same day for a surgery. I will now have to spend the next two months in recovery. I sat with the club management and we decided that it is best I take a step aside given how packed the fixture calendar is. I won’t be able to give the team and myself one hundred percent. We are a professional team and need all hands on the deck at all times, which is why I have taken this decision.”

On the resignation, Bengaluru FC COO Mustafa Ghouse said, “We will definitely miss the presence of Carles at the club, but we understand his situation and wish him a speedy recovery. He has been a vital cog in the club’s success and will always have a special place at the club. We would like to thank him for all he has done for Bengaluru FC and he’s always welcome here.”

Carles Cuadrat has been Albert Roca's close confidante for several years at clubs as well as at the international level. He joined Bengaluru FC along with Roca in 2016 and played a crucial part in the club's journey in two AFC Cups, Federation Cup, I-League and ISL competitions.