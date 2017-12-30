The woman who has accused Miguel Sano of sexual assault will soon speak with MLB about the incident.

MLB to speak with Miguel Sano accuser, report says

According to Yahoo! Sports, the league is expected to reach out to Betsy Bissen "sometime in the next 24 hours."

Bissen, a photographer for a Twins website, Twins Daily, shared her story Thursday on Twitter and alleged that Minnesota's All-Star third baseman assaulted her in 2015.

"This is not easy for me to share, but I feel I need to share it," Bissen captioned her statement. "This is my story. #metoo"

Bissen detailed her encounter with Sano at an autograph signing, saying he recognized her from the games she worked as a photographer. Bissen claimed Sano grabbed her wrist and forced her to accompany him to a nearby store afterwards, where he tried to kiss her and get her into a bathroom against her wishes. Despite cries let out during the 10-minute struggle, no one helped her.

"No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me," Bissen wrote. "When I said no, it should have been the end of it. He should have respected that and stopped. Instead he hurt me and kept going.

"The next day, my body was sore all over from having to fight off this athlete that thought he was entitled to take advantage of me against my will."

The Twins released a statement later Thursday, saying the organization has been "made aware" of the accusations and will gather more information regarding the incident.

Sano, who signed with the Twins in 2009 and made his MLB debut in 2015, also issued a statement Thursday asserting his innocence.

"I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened," Sano wrote. "I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society."

Sano, 24, could be subject to a suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy.