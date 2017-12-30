Rams running back Todd Gurley, the NFL rushing leader with 1,305 yards, won't play Sunday in his team's regular-season finale against the 49ers, a move that could cost him the rushing title, and not to mention a potential NFL MVP award.

Rams RB Todd Gurley 'cool' with sitting out Week 17 even at cost of rushing title

But with the playoffs ahead next week, he's OK with coach Sean McVay's decision.

“It’s cool,” Gurley said (via the Los Angeles Times). “Obviously, it will be a good advantage just to be able to get a couple days of extra health … so I think it’ll be a good thing."

“But, as far as everything else, my body has been fairly great this season, so thank God.”

The Chiefs' Kareem Hunt (1,292 yards) and Steelers' Le’Veon Bell (1,291) are right on Gurley's heels, but their teams also have clinched playoff berths, so it's unclear if they'll play Sunday, if only to take the rushing title. The Bills' LeSean McCoy, currently fourth in rushing yardage, trails Gurley by 177 yards.

“You’ve just got to look at the bigger picture,” Gurley said. “Coach (McVay) has a plan, and he’s done nothing but right things since we’ve been in here, so you’ve got to trust him on this decision as well.”

Gurley is one of several Rams, including QB Jared Goff, who won't play Sunday as the Rams (11-4) eye a a playoff game next Saturday or Sunday against an opponent to be determined Sunday.

The Rams are in that position, in no small part, because of Gurley, who has put his name in the conversation about the MVP award, which has been dominated by quarterbacks over the past decade (Vikings RB Adrian Peterson, in 2012, is the only non-quarterback to win the award in the past 10 years).

So, McVay was asked, could Gurley — with 19 touchdowns to go with his league-leading (for now) rushing yardage — be named MVP over, say, Pats QB Tom Brady?

“Big-time players making big-time plays at those moments when your team needs it the most,” the Rams coach said. “That’s all Todd’s really done and for us, he sure is valuable to us.

“That’s what we do know.”

Asked if he has done enough to be the 2017 MVP, Gurley said, “I don’t know,” then added, "I just try to go out there and try to have the best game of my career every week. I’m just thankful to be in the position that I’m in.”