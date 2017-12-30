ISL 2017: It is time to win again, says Pune City assistant coach Vladica Grujic

Fourth-placed Pune City are set to take on ninth-placed NorthEast United in Indian Super League (ISL) at the Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Friday. The Stallions have lost two out of their three home games so far this season but assistant coach Vladica Grujic is not worried.

"Yes, last two games at home we lost. If it is a little bit luckier, we can win too. The team continues the same in training every day."

"We must play, the league will go on. We don't have to think about what is happening, we must play," stated the Serbian.

Despite the position of their opponents in the ISL table, the second-in-command at Pune City expects good football from NorthEast United. Pune have shown that they have a plan B if their offensive style of football doesn't work and that could be put to the test on Friday.

"I think NorthEast [United] have four points but normally when you go to the games, this team play good football. We have shown how we play offensive football and stay compact and tomorrow [on Friday], it is time to win again," concluded Grujic.