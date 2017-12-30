Harry Kane is hoping to recover from illness to play for Tottenham in their next Premier League game at Swansea City on January 2, while Victor Wanyama has returned to full training.

Kane ill but Wanyama back in Tottenham training

Spurs confirmed the latest team news on the club's Twitter account on Friday as Mauricio Pochettino's men seek to continue their bid for Champions League qualification against a Swansea side who will be under the watchful eye of new boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Wanyama has not played since August due to a knee injury sustained in a 2-1 home loss to Chelsea in Spurs' second Premier League game of the season.

Kane, meanwhile, has hit hat-tricks in back-to-back top-flight appearances to cap a record-breaking 2017 for the England striker.

A treble against Southampton on Boxing Day meant Kane has hit 39 Premier League goals in 2017, beating Alan Shearer's 22-year record for goals in a calendar year.

Kane also usurped Lionel Messi as Europe's top scorer for club and country in 2017 after taking his tally for Tottenham and England to 56, two clear of the Barcelona superstar.

Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld is not expected to return from a hamstring injury until February, but the defender continues to step up his recovery.