Dario Vidosic has completed a move to Melbourne City, signing on for the rest of the A-League season, it was announced on Friday.

Melbourne City confirm Vidosic signing

Vidosic – a 23-time Australia international – joins City with an option to extend for a further season following his tumultuous exit from Wellington Phoenix, where he and his father Rado were both relieved of their positions.

Despite Vidosic making 11 appearances this season, reports suggest father and son were let go after a falling out with Phoenix head coach Darije Kalezic.

Although the 30-year-old attacker will be eligible to face the Phoenix when they meet on January 6, on signing for City, Vidosic found it a logical conclusion.

"Melbourne City's professional environment and the quality of the playing and coaching staff made this an easy decision for me," he told the club's website.

"I am looking forward to contributing to the club both on and off the pitch and to showing City fans what I am capable of."

With stints in Europe and Asia, City will make for Vidosic's fifth A-League club after time at Brisbane Roar, Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers and Phoenix.

Over that period, Vidosic has scored 21 times in 87 appearances. So far this season, Vidosic has scored four goals and provided two assists.

Following Harrison Delbridge's signing, Vidosic also becomes City's second arrival for the mid-season transfer window.