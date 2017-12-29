News

Ong Kim Swee finalises Malaysia squad for AFC U-23 Championship

Ong Kim Swee finalises Malaysia squad for AFC U-23 Championship

Ong Kim Swee finalises Malaysia squad for AFC U-23 Championship

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL



Following their 1-1 friendly draw against Jeonju Citizen on Thursday, Malaysia U23 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has finalised his squad for the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship by dropping three more players from the centralised training squad.

The three players, Raphi Azizan Mariappen (PJ Rangers), and two midfielders Ahmad Khairil Anuar Zamri (Perak) and Thivandaran Karnan (Pulau Pinang) were dropped as they had been injured, according to a press release issued by the Malaysian FA (FAM).

However, they may still be selected as replacement if any of the players in the 23-man final squad is injured before the Young Tigers' first match in the tournament on January 10.

Among those selected are recent national youth set-up returnee Kogileswaran Raj Mohana Raj, as well as four Malaysia U19 squad members; Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat, Shivan Pillay Asokan, Akhyar Rashid and Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak.

"The three players dropped have not recovered fully from their recurring injuries. However, they have shown determination throughout the camp.

"They will return to Malaysia on Saturday but they must still be ready to fly to China (where the tournament will be held) if any of the players in the final squad is injured before the tournament kicks off," said Ong as quoted in the press release.

The team have been spending the past two weeks in South Korea where they acclimatised to the cold weather, and underwent three friendly matches. They have drawn 1-1 against Mokpo City, and won 1-0 against Honam University.

They will depart for Nanjing, China on Saturday, and will play in a final friendly match against Syria U23 on Friday, January 5.

NO

NAME

AGE

POSITION

CLUB

1.

Haziq Nadzli

19

Goalkeeper

Johor Darul Ta’zim

2.

Safawi Rasid

20

Forward

Johor Darul Ta’zim

3.

Dominic Tan

20

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

4.

Adam Nor Azlin

21

Defender

Johor Darul Ta’zim

5.

Syamer Kutty Abba

20

Midfielder

Johor Darul Ta’zim

6.

Matthew Davies

22

Winger

Pahang

7.

Nor Azam Abdul Azih

22

Midfielder

Pahang

8.

Kogileswaran Raj Mohana Raj

19

Forward

Pahang

9.

Syazwan Andik Ishak

21

Winger

Johor Darul Ta’zim II

10.

Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak

17

Forward

Johor Darul Ta’zim II

11.

Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim

21

Goalkeeper

Kedah

12.

Akhyar Rashid

18

Forward

Kedah

13.

Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed

21

Goalkeeper

Negeri Sembilan

14.

Thanabalan Nadarajah

22

Forward

Negeri Sembilan

15.

Shivan Pillay Asokan

17

Defender

PKNS FC

16.

Jafri Firdaus Chew

20

Forward

PKNS FC

17.

Adib Zainudin

22

Defender

Felcra FC

18.

Danial Amier Norhisham

20

Midfielder

Felda United

19.

Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat

18

Midfielder

Kelantan

20.

Irfan Zakaria

22

Defender

Kuala Lumpur

21.

Syazwan Zaipol Bahari

22

Defender

Perak

22.

Tommy Mawat Bada

21

Winger

PJ Rangers

23.

Syahmi Safari

19

Winger

Selangor

